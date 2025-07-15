On July 10th, ICE rescued 8 boys & 2 girls (parents were not there to protect them) from a marijuana farm & factory in Ventura County, California.

In early 2021 Tara Rodas, who speaks Spanish, volunteered to go to California to assist the Biden Regime in finding “homes” for unaccompanied children whom DHS Secretary Mayorkas was bringing across the southern border. Remember, at the time, this Democrat Regime was only importing people from Mexico, Central America and South America, so most spoke Spanish. In 2022 they started flying them in from Africa, Asia and other countries that do not speak Spanish or English.

The Democrats did not care what was happening to these foreign children who did not have parents to protect them. After Republicans took over the House, they held hearings regarding Biden’s “lost” children. Finally, Ms. Rodas had someone who would listen to her:

“In June of 2021, while serving at Pomona Fairplex Emergency Intake Site (EIS) as the deputy to the director of the Federal Case Management Team, I (and the team) began reporting suspicious sponsors and suspected trafficking cases. In June of 2021, we thought less than 50 children were affected. After funneling more than 8,300 children through the EIS in less than six months, we knew thousands were affected. In February of 2023 we learned from Hannah Dreier at the NYT that 85,000 children were missing. Yet no action (by the Biden Regime) has been taken to rescue children.”

ICE OFFICERS RESCUED 14 KIDS IN CALIFORNIA

In total 361 people were arrested when federal law enforcement officers executed criminal warrants at two marijuana grow sites one near Camarillo and another in Carpinteria. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement July 11th that, in addition to the arrests of illegal alien adults, "law enforcement rescued at least 10 migrant children from what looks like exploitation, forced child labor and potentially human trafficking or smuggling." There were two girls and the youngest victim was age 14. The additional four children, illegals all, were living with their parents. Regardless, whether these children were being forced to work or wanted to work, the pot factory was violating child labor laws.

On the morning of July 10th, immigration agents descended on Glass House Farms near Camarillo and in Carpinteria – a greenhouse complex that is one of the state's largest marijuana farms. They blocked the main road and clashed with terrorists until after dark as agents served judicial warrants and detained farm workers. The hours-long raid was one of the largest since President Donald J. Trump's administration began ramping up a mass deportation campaign across California and the country.

The FBI in Los Angeles said a man, shown in footage from a news helicopter, fired a gun at law enforcement at 2:26 p.m. on Laguna Road. The incident happened "during a lawful search," according to the FBI's post, and a reward of up to $50,000 would be offered for information leading to a conviction.

Four US citizens were being processed for charges including assault or resisting officers, DHS said. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said anyone who assaults or publicly identifies federal law enforcement would be prosecuted.

US MARSHALS RESCUED 60 KIDS IN FLORIDA

On June 26th US Marshals, with the help of several law enforcement agencies, rescued 60 missing children. The “critically missing” children were rescued from Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties in Florida. They ranged in age from 9 to 17. The operation uncovered the gut-wrenching realities of sex trafficking, including several young girls who were pregnant, one of them carrying the child of her trafficker. Most of these children arrived in America as unaccompanied minors which the Biden Regime knowingly turned over to human and sex traffickers.

According to the US Marshals, “critically missing” children are those at risk of crimes of violence or those with other elevated risk factors such as substance abuse, sexual exploitation, crime exposure or domestic violence. Eight adults were arrested and face several charges, including human trafficking, child endangerment, narcotics possession and custodial interference.

William Berger, US Marshal for the Middle District of Florida, said the children were provided with physical and psychological care. “This operation further included follow-up assistance in hopes that these youth will not return to the streets to be further victimized,” Berger said.

According to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, so far the Trump Administration has rescued over 10,000 of Biden’s throw away children.