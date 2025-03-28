Estimates of illegal aliens residing in America in 2025.

Quick Hit:

House Republicans on Thursday introduced a new bill that would permanently ban illegal immigrants from ever obtaining U.S. citizenship.

Key Details:

The bill, titled the “No Citizenship for Alien Invaders Act,” would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to make anyone who enters the U.S. illegally ineligible for naturalization—forever.

Florida Rep. Cory Mills, who is married to a former Iraqi refugee who legally became a citizen, argued that citizenship is a privilege that should be reserved for those who follow the law. “We’ve seen over 10 million illegal border crossings under Biden, enabled by catch-and-release and a lack of enforcement,” he told the New York Post.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Reps. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, and Andy Harris of Maryland. Luna said it’s time to “draw a line in the sand” and reject citizenship for an estimated 20 million illegal immigrants currently living in the U.S.

Diving Deeper:

On Thursday, Florida Rep. Cory Mills introduced a bill that would permanently ban illegal immigrants from gaining U.S. citizenship. Named the “No Citizenship for Alien Invaders Act,” the proposal would rewrite a key part of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 by stating plainly that “No alien who enters the United States unlawfully shall be eligible for naturalization.”

Mills told the New York Post that the bill is a direct response to the crisis at the border. “Under the Biden administration, we saw more than 10 million encounters at our borders, a crisis exacerbated by reckless catch-and-release policies that allowed criminals who broke our laws to remain in the United States,” he said. “President Trump has made it clear that anyone that tries to unlawfully undermine, exploit, or bypass our immigration system is a criminal.”

The Florida Republican, whose wife legally immigrated from Iraq and became a U.S. citizen, said the purpose of the bill is to draw a sharp contrast between lawful immigrants and those who break the law. “Citizenship is a privilege, not a right for those who violate our sovereignty,” he added.

Reps. Josh Brecheen, Anna Paulina Luna, and Andy Harris have signed on as co-sponsors. Harris currently serves as chairman of the House Freedom Caucus. “America is a nation of laws,” Brecheen said on the bill. “If we allow those laws to be subverted by illegal aliens who have no constitutional right to be here in the first place, then we will cease to be a nation.”

Luna added that the pattern of promising immigration reform in exchange for amnesty has failed. “Time and time again, Congress refuses to enforce our immigration laws, complains about it being broken, promises to 'fix it for good' in exchange for amnesty programs, and then never actually enforces the law like they promised,” she said. “We need to draw a line in the sand for the sake of the American people: there can be NO citizenship for the nearly 20 MILLION people who live here illegally.”

Customs and Border Protection data shows there were roughly 2.9 million encounters with illegal immigrants during fiscal year 2024 alone. That number dropped dramatically in February 2025, when only 28,654 encounters were recorded—down from 256,071 during the same month a year earlier.

The No Citizenship for Alien Invaders Act is being introduced alongside other border security measures backed by Republicans in Congress as part of a broader effort to support President Trump’s immigration platform. Lawmakers are currently drafting a comprehensive border bill that they hope to send to Trump’s desk by Memorial Day. In the meantime, they’ve been advancing targeted proposals, such as the Laken Riley Act—signed into law by President Trump in January.

Still, the path ahead for Mills’ bill remains uncertain. Even if it passes the Republican-controlled House, it would likely face strong resistance in the Senate, where at least 60 votes would be needed to break a filibuster.