The“Get Real” host, George, started this podcast by asking Diane about Senate Leader John Thune (R-SD). Why is he fighting Trump agenda? Why hasn’t he moved to kill the filibuster? Why doesn’t he support the SAVE America Act to create secure elections?

Steve discusses the nightmare that will befall America when the next Democrat president takes office. He/She will immediately cancel all of Trump’s wonderful executive orders: These EOs need to be codified into law now while Republicans still have both the House and the Senate.

George, Steve and Diane also discuss this week’s election primaries, as well as the upcoming Texas primary.

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Diane and George discuss why the J6 defendants should receive reparations for the illegal and unconstitutional abuse the received at the hands of the Biden Regime in order to establish a false narrative about Trump and his supporters. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

Historian Steve Putney ponders what China’s President Xi meant when he asked President Trump “are we going to avoid the Thucydides Trap?” It describes a severe structural stress that occurs when a rising power threatens to displace a ruling power.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on May 20th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.