These still shots from videos taken just seconds before Good hit an ICE officer show a defiant, determined woman.

It was just a matter of time before their first Useful Idiot died, and the organizers & funders knew it: Renee Nicole Good, the hate-filled woman who was killed on January 7th by a federal agent after veering her car toward him, was an anti-ICE “warrior” and was part of a group of activists/terrorists who work to “document and resist” the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota, called “ICE Watchers.” They continue sending unbalanced people into the streets to martyr themselves in order to protect murderers, rapists, child molesters etc, hoping to cause another George Floyd riot. Jonathan Ross, age 43, is the ICE officer Good hit with her car, sending him to the hospital with a hip injury. In June, Ross was seriously injured when a car dragged him over 100 yards.

In Minnesota alone, billionaire George Soros, gave $7.8 million to organize & promote this anti-ICE terrorism activity. It is likely Good and the other “warriors” were being paid to harass ICE officers.

MENTALLY UNBALANCED “MARTYR”

Good, who moved to the city just months ago, linked up with the anti-ICE activists through her 6-year-old son’s woke charter school, which boasts that it puts “social justice first” and prioritizes “involving kids in political and social activism,” multiple local sources said.

“She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a mother named Leesa, whose child attends the same school. “[Renee Good] was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training,” she said. “To listen to commands, to know your rights, to whistle when you see an ICE agent,” she added. The day Good was killed she was the “lead car” of a group of cars which spent the day impeding ICE activities.

Good, age 37, and her partner Rebecca, age 40, were raising the boy together in the activist-heavy neighborhood of south Minneapolis, which features tree-lined streets and a large number of homes with windows decked out in LGBTQ+ flags or signs depicting George Floyd. Married twice to men before meeting her Lesbian partner, Good moved around a lot. She lived in Kansas City, Missouri for two years before moving to Canada. She and her partner had left the country after President Trump was re-elected, living in Canada for several months before settling in Minneapolis, a former Missouri neighbor told KMBC.

Besides the Soros money, it is highly likely these two were living off the taxpayers since they moved around a lot. They had little time to work after moving to Minneapolis: Their days were spent harassing ICE’s law enforcement actions.

ROBBING CHILDREN OF THEIR CHILDHOODS

Just as many others did in the lefty enclave, Good sent her son to Southside Family Charter School, a K-5 academy opened in 1972 which has from its inception been “unabashedly dedicated to social justice education,” according to co-founder Susie Oppenheim.

It was through her involvement in the school community that Good became involved in “ICE Watch” which is a loose coalition of activists dedicated to disrupting ICE raids in the sanctuary city.

“From my understanding, she was involved in social justice … we are a tight-knit community and a lot of parents are [activists],” former Southside gym teacher Rashad Rich, who resigned from the school last month. He said current event topics like the killing of George Floyd were regular parts of the curriculum, and that last month students took a field trip where they learned about “aboriginal issues,” a reference to the indigenous people of far-away Australia.

PROTECTING CRIMINAL ILLEGALS

Similar coalitions to ICE Watch have cropped up all over the country, with activists using phone apps, whistles and car horns to warn neighborhoods when ICE shows up. ICE Watch and adjacent groups often turn confrontational & dangerous, with numerous instances of activists ramming agents with their cars in the past.

The group started out as a very loose confederation of anti-ICE activists, but has recently aligned itself with more radical organizations including “Twin Cities Ungovernables.” ICE Watch recently shared an Instagram post of the group’s which encouraged agitators to bring items that would help them barricade the streets around where the shooting took place, even urging people to bring things to burn, such as dried-up Christmas trees.

This call for aggressive and violent resistance comes as ICE agents have faced an unprecedented spike in car attacks, surging by some 3,200% over the last year, shocking data released by the Department of Homeland Security. Federal officials said violent “radical rhetoric from sanctuary politicians” is to blame for vehicular attacks against ICE agents skyrocketing between January 21, 2025 and January 7, 2026. Sixty-six such attacks were recorded during that time period compared to just two the year before.

In October, US Border Patrol agents shot an armed woman in Chicago who attempted to run over agents with her car after a group of activists “boxed in” agents with 10 cars. Last month, a federal judge dropped the charges against the woman, Marimar Martinez, who survived the shooting.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the Minneapolis shooting, which remains under investigation, was an act of self-defense and that Good and her partner had been “stalking and harassing” ICE agents in Minneapolis throughout the day.

