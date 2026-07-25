Daryl texted his cousin, asking her if “his daughter” could stay at her house when she and her boyfriend were visiting Portland. Daryl has two sons and no daughters, so his cousin, Petra, was confused. Since Daryl was divorced, Petra assumed that he was referring to his new girlfriend’s daughter. Wrong! Daryl’s younger son had declared himself to be a transgender woman and had changed his name to Lillian.

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“LILLIAN” NEVER HAD A CHANCE

“Lillian,” born in 2003, is just one of the victims of the transgender indoctrination which President Barack Hussein Obama mandated in public schools in 2016, which the Biden Regime forced into every level of the federal government,* and which the Democrats who own the State of Washington force-fed into the populace. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), under penalty of fines & cancellation of certification, requires every school district in the state to hide from his/her parents when they have transgendered a student. One of the long range goals, of course, is to destroy masculinity and push youngsters away from their parents. Bellingham School District in Bellingham, Washington went whole hog with this innovative form of child abuse. “Lillian” never had a chance to develop into a well-balanced young man despite having a wonderful father. He was just the right age to buy into the transgender indoctrination which his school district, Bellingham, forced onto students beginning in kindergarten.

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SEXUAL CONFUSION IS NEW

A 2025 Gallup survey of over 14,000 American adults shows an alarming rise, after 2012, of individuals who are confused about their sexuality. In 2012 3.5 percent considered themselves to be LGBTQ+, rising dramatically thereafter: 5.6 percent in 2020, 7.2 percent in 2022, and 9.3 percent in 2024. How many survey respondents wanted to sound “woke” to impress the nameless, faceless pollster? Who knows. We do know that public schools were not coercing impressionable children with the insanity of transgenderism a generation ago, nor two generations ago, as The Left had not yet dreamed up this method of destroying American culture and families.

As expected, this Gallup survey also revealed significant differences between generations, again, with the “older” generations experiencing far less sexual and gender confusion, and with the confusion increasing with each successive generation polled:

Silent Generation (born in 1945 or earlier): 1.8 percent Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964): 3.0 percent Generation X (born 1965-1980): 5.1 percent Millennials (born 1981-1996): 14.2 percent Generation Z (born 1997-2006): 23.1 percent

Did that last figure cause your head to explode? Obviously, this is not a naturally occurring phenomenon. It is a new form of child abuse being committed by teachers, school administrators, child psychologists, and some parents. It would be statistically impossible for Americans to change their sexuality from 1.8% “non-traditional” to 23.1% “non-traditional” within, barely, four generations without massive indoctrination. Whereas “transgendered” people did not, statistically speaking, exist a decade ago, now a whopping three percent told the Gallup pollsters that they identified as “transgender.”^

“Lillian” was a victim of his public school “education,” social media pressure, Big Media propaganda and an obsessive, narcissistic mother who enthusiastically buys into every Leftist fad that comes along. “Lillian’s” older brother escaped this indoctrination because, by the time the Bellingham School District had started the indoctrination, he was old enough to be secure in his sexuality. He was able to ignore the insanity. In reality, “Lillian” is likely an ordinary gay kid who, when he was a confused teen, was captured by trans hysteria. Let’s hope he wakes up and recognizes that he is gay before the cross-sex hormones cause too much long term damage, and certainly before he castrates himself.**

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber

Parents Living Behind Enemy Lines, Tale #47: Schools Transgendering Kids In Secret Diane L. Gruber · May 6, 2025 Recently, I met a doctor who, when asked, said he specialized in “behavioral health.” He was gregarious and friendly, circulating around the room talking to the other guests at this public-invited indoor event. As he was leaving, he came over to me and very graciously thanked me for hosting this event. He knew I leaned Right because he had come to other… Read full story

*Biden’s four-year onslaught against American culture impacted more than 100 federal laws and regulations penetrating deeply into the social fabric. Significant cultural damage, not to mention ten of thousands of mutilated bodies, has already been done which, of course, was the goal.

^ The concept of transgender has existed for a long time. It used to mean men who wore dresses, or men who had had surgeries & hormone treatments. Now, girls & women are claiming to be boys & men. Also, The Left has expanded the term “transgender” to include individuals who have had NO medical intervention and who do not wear opposite sex clothing, but merely “identify” as the opposite sex.

**”Lillian” is related to this writer.