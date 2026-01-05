This particular "day care center" in Lynnwood Washington, which lists Somali as the language spoken, is a house that is currently pending sale AND has no daycare business. SEE PHOTO ABOVE. NOTE: Somali parents do not need day care because the mothers don’t work, and most of the fathers don’t either. Eighty-five percent of Somalis are on welfare. The fraudsters receive $2,600 per month for each non-existent child. So, if they claim to have four children in their non-existent day care, they make over $10,000 per month. How many of YOU, my American readers, make $10,000 per month?

An independent journalist said “I went to seven Somali childcare locations today in the Kent, Washington area. I was told they weren’t daycares despite receiving taxpayer dollars. There was no sign of kids or being a daycare facilities.”

Hani Family Childcare LLC in Kent, Washington has received $770,072 since 2023 in taxpayer dollars. Neighbors say they never see children. There is no business sign. The woman who came to the door threatened to call police when a journalist knocked on the door.

Another listed “childcare facility,” in another house in an upscale residential neighborhood in Kent, has received over $863,000 since 2023, according to Cam Higby, yet no sign of kids, or even being a daycare facility. No toys. No child car seats. No playground equipment. “Hilowle Safia Daycare” does not exist. The people living in the house said there was no daycare center in that home. State records show they have been receiving at least $32,000 per month FOR MONTHS after receiving hundreds of notices of safety violations!

Somalis living in a home in Federal Way, WA, has sucked up over $1 Million tax dollars despite the fact that this “daycare facility” has 63 separate violations, many of them very serious. Chris Sims was recently there on a Monday at 1:30pm, during the normal hours of operation posted by this phony business. Completely quiet. No kids. No employees. No brochures. No business cards. No parent applications. No answer at the door. No answer to phone calls. Windows taped up with white plastic.

On December 30th, independent journalists Jonathan Choe and Cam Higby visited a phony Somali daycare facility in Seattle that receives hundreds of thousands in taxpayers funds and the person who answered the door said there was no daycare there and never has been. “Dhagash Childcare” received over $210,000 in 2025 alone.

Another reporter reporting on potential fraud in the Rainier Vista neighborhood of Seattle on December 29th, faced hostile reactions from the Somali residents, who called the police on him. Yep! No signs of a daycare center.

One of the homes in Kent was a mansion with several expensive cars in the driveway. Except for the one faux day care which was in a strip mall, all the “day care” addresses were in very upscale homes. Welfare fraud pays very, very well. The Somali fraud network in Washington is being dragged into the light piece by piece. THAT is why AG Nick Johnson and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson are threatening these journalists. Are Democrat politicians getting kickbacks?

Look at this mansion/faux day care, in a wealthy neighborhood!!

MASSIVE FRAUD NETWORK: DEMS HELPING SOMALIS STEAL TAX MONEY

The State of Washington has 30,000 Somalis, virtually all of whom live in the Greater Seattle Area. According to Democrat Governor Bob Ferguson, Somalis own 539 of the 1,853 licensed day care centers in the Greater Seattle Area. Why do Somalis living in Democrat-run states own a disproportionate number of “businesses” that survive on tax money? There are more than 4,000,000 residents living in the Greater Seattle Area, yet the newly arrived 30,000 Somalis who are less than one percent of the population own a THIRD of the daycare centers! Instead of working, these lazy “refugees” set up faux day care centers and, with the help of corrupt Democrats, suck tax dollars away from law abiding Washingtonians WHO WORK FOR A LIVING.

NOTE: It is not illegal to film the exterior of a private home or a daycare facility.

AG THREATENS JOURNALISTS, COVERS FOR SOMALI CRIMINALS

The Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown released a statement on X December 30th threatening independent journalists to stop investigating fraudulent Somali daycare centers or they could be charged with a hate crime. He is enabling massive fraud which has probably been going on for as long as Somalis have resided in the Seattle area. In Minnesota, Somalis set up huge networks with thousands of fraudsters who have been stealing welfare funds for at least a decade.

“My office has received outreach from members of the Somali community after reports of home-based daycare providers being harassed and accused of fraud with little to no fact-checking,” State AG Nick Brown stated. “We are in touch with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding the claims being pushed online and the harassment reported by daycare providers. Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation. Neither is filming minors who may be in the home. This is unsafe and potentially dangerous behavior.”

In his statement, AG Johnson encouraged members of the Somali community “experiencing threats or harassment” to call the police or his office’s new, unconstitutional “Hate Crimes & Bias Incident Hotline” or report it to the state’s hate crime website. Let me get this straight: If a white Washingtonian sees a Somali rape or kill someone, reporting it to police would be a hate crime and that person could be arrested?

MINNESOTA’S MASSIVE WELFARE FRAUD INSPIRED WASHINGTON JOURNALISTS

Youtuber Nick Shirley exposed about a dozen Somali-owned, state-funded childcare facilities in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that were completely deserted.

Shirley produced a 42-minute video, which has been viewed over 131 million times on X since it was posted on December 26th, revealing that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D.) “knew about the fraud but never reported it.” Was he getting kickbacks? He has certainly covered for these criminals. Inspired by Shirley’s bombshell report, citizen journalists in multiple states with large Somali populations have launched their own investigations in recent weeks.

