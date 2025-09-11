AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Jack Sotallaro
1h

This horrible act will haunt the US for years. Aside from the actual horror of the taking of a human life, once again the mask comes off and we see the response of those who do not cheer for our Constitution, who do no thirst for peace and freedom, who, instead, lust after personal power and an ideology that has never worked and never will.

Man is a sinful creature and is only saved from our baser instincts by a belief in an afterlife with an all-powerful God. Without that belief you believe you only have one shot at the brass ring, and getting it is more important than anything else.

Not only will the assassin burn in hell, everyone who had a part in his crime will join him there in the smoker. I cannot feel sorry for someone or people who would do this heinous deed for political gain, and only know that Charlie Kirk has already forgiven them.

I don't.

