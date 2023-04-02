AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Wagner's avatar
Rick Wagner
Apr 2, 2023

Well, without the Louisiana Purchase(a steal at $15,000,000) this country would have been taken over by Mexico. Hey wait, it’s happening anyway!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture