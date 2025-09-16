Above is the scene Sunday night at the Astoria Tower in Astoria, Oregon (population 9,906) overlooking the mouth of the Mighty Columbia River as Christians & Conservatives came together to pray for Charlie Kirk. Friends of mine from the Oregon Federation of Republican Women organized it.

Above are two of my friends supporting Charlie Kirk yesterday in Seaside, Oregon, 20 miles south of Astoria. These two Conservative ladies are very active and hold elected positions in the Oregon Federation of Republican Women.

Below was the scene in 2020 in Portland, 80 miles east of Astoria and Seaside following the death in Minneapolis of a career criminal while being arrested for yet another crime. We don’t know the date of this photo because the riots continued from May to October-one innocent was murdered by an Antifa/BLM thug who was allowed to prowl the streets for weeks with an illegal rifle: