These childish Clinton supporters started screaming & crying when Trump was declared the winner in November 2016.

On March 5, 2017, The Oregonian, the largest newspaper in the State of Oregon published my Op-Ed. Two days later, a very popular local radio host, Lars Larson, read it on his show, calling it “a brilliant essay.” The election deniers and various other Liberals went crazy. Two attorneys filed complaints with the Oregon State Bar, wanting to get my license suspended or get me disbarred because I dared to write this article about attorneys who have been trained to be election deniers and to hate those who don’t vote for Democrats.^ No doubt, they were following the lead of the Oregon State Bar who tried to disbar an attorney in 2004 & 2005 because he publicly criticized Democrat John Kerry who was challenging George W. Bush during his re-election.

Please become a paid subscriber to support my work and cover my expenses.

Below is that article. I am publishing it on Substack now for two reasons: 1) To show how Democrat voters in Dirty Blue States in 2016-17 threw temper tantrums when their candidate lost the presidential election, much like toddlers when mommy takes a toy away. The signs of their childish arrogance had been there in 2000 and 2004, but they were more hysterical in 2016 because, in part, mainstream media told Americans that Hillary Clinton was a shoo-in. THESE hysterical women, along with some men, are the election deniers you see marching in the streets, screaming at Trump voters in 2025 & 2026. Some have created “internet mob” who harass & dox strangers, neighbors, co-workers, etc. who voice a positive thought about President Trump or a Trump policy. 2) Decade by decade, more tolerant, more mature Democrat voters passed away, being replaced by childish, intolerant ones who had been indoctrinated in public schools. The evening described in my Op-Ed article occurred on January 27, 2017, a week after Trump 45 was sworn in:

Share

With Trump Haters, Reasoning & Common Sense Take Backseat To Selfishness

“I recently spent an evening with 11 female attorneys in a local law office, with the hostess leading the discussion and controlling what could be said. This “round table discussion” was about the election, and I attended hoping to talk with professional women about political issues. Early on it was obvious the hostess did not want to hear any conservative-leaning thoughts.

We were all asked to introduce ourselves and explain our feelings about the election. Each lady talked about her agony and hopelessness since the election, and her disdain for Trump voters. The hostess talked about visiting a therapist because the election and inauguration made her physically ill, and caused her to have post-traumatic stress disorder. I, too, had been nervous about the election, but had become more comfortable as each cabinet appointee was named, especially Jeff Sessions* for attorney general. Plenty of time had passed for Clinton voters to get over their disappointment.

All attendees were emotional. They expressed disbelief, frustration, fear, hatred, pain and contempt for Trump voters. I listened in amazement. One 70-something woman, who had participated in the Portland riots, told us that, if we smear Maalox on our faces, our skin would be protected from tear gas when participating in protests. One 40-something woman was bawling because her immigrant parents voted for Trump. When asked if she had talked to her parents about this, she said that she did not want to understand such evil. Trump voters are evil? When Clinton’s concession speech was shown, these women acted like groupies at a rock concert. “If Hillary cannot get elected, no woman will ever become president!”

What has happened to us? Reasoning and common sense have taken a backseat to selfishness and disdain for people holding their own, different ideas. Each election race has one winner, several losers. Some voters are happy and some are not. That is part of living in America, under the US Constitution. Demanding that one always gets her way suggests arrested development. Forcing others to think as we do suggests sociopathy.

A generation ago, feminists like myself fought so hard to give women more control and more choices over their own lives. And we accomplished so much! Yet, these ladies would deny half of Trump’s voters, who were women, the right to make their own decisions? American women must only vote for Hillary Clinton! Really?

I left both disappointed and dumbfounded, because no one wanted to discuss the many issues facing the country. They just wanted to wallow in their own misery and trash talk their fellow Americans. But, I did learn another use for Maalox.”

Do these women in 2017 remind you of any of the election deniers you know in 2026?

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

This is probably the only remark made by Queen Hillary with which I agree:

HILLARY CLINTON: "THE AVERAGE DEMOCRAT VOTER IS JUST PLAIN STUPID. THEY'RE EASY TO MANIPULATE." December 31, 2022 Throughout 2022, many Americans were curious about Biden’s supporters. We pondered over how many Biden voters STILL supported him when the damage was so obvious and so many were hurting. As 2021 became 2022, my Liberal friends weren’t bragging about him anymore. Did they regret their vote? Even outspoken Trump haters had fallen silent, seemingly rem… Read full story

^The Hard Left took control of the Oregon State Bar in the 1990s. By the time Trump beat Clinton in 2016, Liberals within the Bar were accustomed to being the boss. They were open about their hatred of George W. and their love for Obama & H. Clinton. The “leaders” of the Bar were so angry by Trump’s win that they published numerous anti-Trump articles in the monthly magazine and even went so far as to hold a free seminar just days after he was sworn in, open to the public, denying that President Trump had any authority over immigration. THIS, despite the fact the ALL presidents were given control of immigration under the Immigration & Naturalization Act of 1952.

*AG Jeff Session turned out to be a worthless wimp who allowed Deep State Leftist activists manage the DOJ; however, at the beginning of the Trump 45 Administration he had not yet shown his fecklessness.