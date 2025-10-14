With Antifa owning Portland’s streets, they decide who can march in the Annual 82nd Avenue parade each April. This photo was taken during the April 2024 parade.

Antifa have been Democrats’ shock troops in Portland for over a decade. For those who buy into the poppycock spewed by Democrat “leaders” and fake media who are covering for Antifa, and that these “domestic terrorists” did not exist until President Trump “discovered” them, allow me to disabuse you. My husband and I resided in a Portland suburb until the terrorists arrived just blocks from our home in 2020 and police were told to allow the thugs to do whatever they wanted.

ANTIFA REPLACED THE KU KLUX KLAN

Since 2006, one year before Portland’s Democrats established their modern-day KKK, Rose City Antifa, the 82nd Avenue Rose Parade had marched in residential eastern Portland each April. It featured marching bands, community groups, local leaders, and school bands. This kicks off Portland’s Annual Rose Festival and marks the beginning of the parade season, until knowledge of and fear of Antifa’s violence had become pervasive.

Officials cancelled the family-friendly procession scheduled for April 27, 2017 in order to avoid violence and injuries to marchers, after they received threatening emails from Rose City Antifa. Specially, the thugs singled out the fact that members of the Multnomah County Republican Party (This is the biggest county in Oregon and includes Portland.) would be taking part in the celebration.

“This would have been the 11th year of the parade. This is culturally enriched community that has grown very diverse over the years,” Rick Jarvis, a spokesman for the Rose Festival Foundation said. “The association has worked very hard to get everyone together in one common are and the parade helped served in that function.”

ANTIFA OWNS THE STREETS, POLICE FLEE

The email said that if Republicans marched that Saturday they planned to have “two hundred or more people rush into the parade into the middle and drag and push them out. You have seen how much power we have downtown and that the police cannot stop us from shutting down roads so please consider your decision wisely,” the anonymous email said, in reference to the violent riots that broke out in Portland after the 2016 presidential election. The email continued: “This is non-negotiable.”

Parade organizers asked the Republican group to pull out of the event, but MCRP chair James Buchal refused, adding that his group was ready to march in the parade despite the threat and that the Republican Party had participated in the event for a number of years without any issues. Instead, Buchal called on Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman (Democrat), Multnomah County DA Rod Underhill (Soros-funded), and Mayor Ted Wheeler (Democrat) to provide security. They ignored the request. “We weren’t willing to just walk away quietly,” Buchal said. “The next thing we knew the whole thing was canceled.”

Rich Jarvis, a spokesperson for the Rose Festival Foundation, said organizers could not legally un-invite the MCRP to the parade because they were already approved, as they have been for many years. When police said they wouldn’t offer any additional security for the parade, organizers decided to cancel for fear that Antifa would assault marchers.

“You can’t really prevent it (Antifa violence). You can be aware, you can be ready, anticipate, but if somebody’s going to do something to interrupt or to attack - if you want to use that word - you can’t really be in position to prevent it,” said Jarvis.

“The showdown was imminent,” Jarvis said. “They were boxed into a corner, they simply had no choice. In order to avoid a violent outbreak, they had to cancel the parade. It’s all about safety for our fans, first and foremost. If we can’t provide safety for our fans, there’s no use in trying,” Jarvis said. “Our official position is we’re extremely sad about this.”

To ensure the safety of all marchers in light of Antifa’s ever increasing violence, the Multnomah County Republican Party has stopped participating in the annual 82nd Avenue Rose Parade. This is just ONE way violence from The Left shuts down Freedom of Speech and silences other voices.