City officials say they’ve uncovered 25 prolonged detentions of illegal aliens in violation of its land use permit, which could provide an opening to shut down Oregon’s only ICE facility. As the Trump Administration forges ahead with its plans for sanctuary cities and states, the City of Portland is at the center of a growing battle over its last remaining immigration detention site in Oregon: a 5,194-square-foot holding facility inside ICE’s Portland field office.

A website funded by Oxfam International gathered only 17,800 petition signatures in the last seven months, but the city council thinks they have a mandate. These signatures came from all over the nation: Antifa, Marxists, Communists, illegal aliens and various misfits, trying to force the city to revoke the conditional land use permit that allows ICE to operate the state’s only ICE facility, located at 4310 SW Macadam Avenue.

Last week, the city issued a land use violation notice against ICE over prolonged or overnight detentions that violated the conditions of the land use approval. “U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement made clear detention limitation commitments to our community, and we believe they broke those policies more than two dozen times,” said Portland’s mealy mouth Democrat Mayor Keith Wilson. SEE VIDEO ABOVE

Allegedly, ICE detained people for more than 24 hours, despite the permit stipulating that detainees cannot be held overnight or for more than 12 hours. Federal data showed that ICE had violated its permit 25 times, according to the city; however, they did not say what period of time these alleged violations took place.

The ICE field office pointed to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin’s written statement: “Mayor Wilson’s claims of substandard conditions at ICE facilities are categorically FALSE.” McLaughlin also stated, “ICE has taken action to ensure that detainees are not held for more than 12 hours, including by increasing staffing and other resources provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The new data changed the calculus for local lawmakers. "If we allow ICE to continue to operate when they have violated their permits, that means anything becomes permissible moving forward," city councilor Angelita Morillo who posted a video on X asking people to take pictures of the equipment & technology ICE is using so they can use that info to determine"where to target."

THE PERMIT FIGHT

On July 21st Portland Permitting and Development received a formal complaint alleging that ICE was violating the 12-hour detention limit. To proceed with such a complaint, the city would have to gain access to both the building and ICE records. This writer suggests that they do not let them in unless they have a court order.

The violation notice prompts a process to determine whether the facility’s operation complies with the conditions of its land use permit. ICE has 30 days to correct the alleged violation; otherwise, the city can issue a fine or schedule a hearing to reconsider the approval. Following the results of the hearing, any lunatic member of the public would be able to request an appeal with Portland’s city council.

The Portland ICE facility’s building is owned by 4310 Building LLC, a shell company for developer Stuart Lindquist, incorporated by his attorneys at Kell, Alterman & Runstein. Lindquist is very pro law enforcement so it is likely he will not cave to persecution by the City of Portland. For use of his building, ICE pays 4310 Building LLC roughly $2.45 million a year on a lease set to expire in 2033. Because ICE operates the site, rather than a private contractor, the facility has avoided running afoul of Oregon’s sanctuary law.

CONSEQUENCES OF CLOSING PORTLAND’S ICE FACILITY

Some advocates for illegal immigration are conflicted about closing ICE's Southwest Portland field office. Some anti-ICE voices have argued that closing Portland's ICE facility could make it harder for Oregon-based illegal aliens to access attorneys. That would lead to detainees being transported to ICE's detention center in Tacoma, Washington. The 1,575-bed facility was the site of an attempted bombing in 2019 by Antifa's John Brown Gun Club which, if successful, could have killed hundreds of detainees.

