Antifa has owned the streets, the district attorney and the courts in Portland, Oregon for a decade now. They can do what they want, where they want and when they want with Portland police either staying away or just standing at a distance, watching. What are they waiting for: A murder? A bombing? Then, will they make arrests? Probably not, because they are only “dialogue officers!!!” What the hell? The police chief doesn’t send real policemen to protect the public and ICE employees from the terrorists. Nope! That might scare away the thugs. These fake officers are not allowed to make arrests and they don’t carry guns or billy clubs. On Tuesday, an Antifa thug beat up Katie Daviscourt, a journalist with the Post Millennial, while three officers just stood there. The attacker was right in front of them and they refused to make an arrest. One even talked to the attacker. No wonder President Trump was forced to send in REAL law enforcement officers.

POLICE CHIEF BRAGS ABOUT HIS “DIALOGUE OFFICERS”

Democrat politicians, Marxists, community organizers and others on the lunatic Left have been screaming to defund the police and/or hire social workers in place of real policemen for over five years now: In Portland, perhaps the most politically inbred city in the nation, they got their wish in the form of “dialogue officers.” According to the worthless police chief, Bob Day, here is what these quasi-social workers do:

“Dialogue officers” are people with “special training to engage with community members and organizers before and during public order events” according to Day. Translation: They help Antifa organize their riots. “They wear white shirts, aim to foster safer outcomes by reducing tension, and have helped build relationships within the Antifa community.” Translation: They are auxiliary members of Rose City Antifa.

THIS IS BEYOND LAUGHABLE

“Dialogue Officers” duties are as follows. I was not able to find out if they are paid the same or less that REAL officers who actually protect residents from criminals, instead of helping them. These police department employees PRE-APPROVE EACH DAY’S RIOTING.

Pre-event engagement: They meet with Antifa beforehand to establish relationships and discuss event plans. In other words, they help Antifa plan the next day’s riot.

On-site de-escalation: During protests & riots, they serve to reduce tension and promote safer outcomes for all involved. This is laughable, just ask Katie.

Trained liaisons: These officers are specifically trained in public order policing, crowd behavior dynamics, and de-escalation techniques. Again, ask Katie how well they do their jobs.

Recent Activity: In late September 2025, Chief Bob Day highlighted the crucial work of these fake officers during significant public order events in Portland, specifically in Waterfront Park and the South Waterfront area (I think this refers to the blocks Antifa took over), WITHOUT mentioning the five months of Antifa rioting at the ICE facility. Day: “The PPB sees these officers as an essential component of its strategy for managing demonstrations and maintaining public safety,” but they have not been trained to “manage” riots.

ANTIFA FORCES CLOSURE OF SCHOOL

Katie has been covering the riots at the ICE facility for five months now, as the terrorists took over four city blocks. Over a mile away from the ICE facility was Cottonwood Grade School which was forced to close and move to a rented building three miles away. School officials saw munitions, chemicals and other dangerous items on the school playground caused by the Antifa rioting. As the new school year approached and rioting continued, school officials decided to lease a former middle school building to serve Cottonwood students. I hope they moved far enough away.

