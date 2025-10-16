Portland’s city council has long been owned by the Hard Left. Over a decade ago, they started handcuffing police, and district attorneys stopped prosecuting those who broke the law for a “left-wing cause.” With the 2020 Democrat riots which lasted for five months, the mayor & city council adopted the concept of defunding police. NOW, the horrible results are being seen by law-abiding Portlanders, especially small business owners.

Multiple Portland business owners recently tore the mask off the Left’s biggest lie: that the city is “recovering.” It’s not. It’s collapsing, but the city council turned a deaf ear. In an emotional testimony before the city council, one bar owner described a city where criminals run wild, police refuse to act, and small business owners live in daily fear for their lives. Unfortunately, this writer was not able to find her name nor the name of her business. Here is her testimony:

Share

“And I have to be honest, I have never felt so unsafe in this city. A few months ago at our bar, there’s a group of people that descended. We have to shut down all the time, 45 people. Two women in the group started breaking glass in our bar, stabbing each other. Our bartender called us. We pulled up the security cameras live. She was screaming, blood splattered on the security cameras. The police came, no name was taken, no report, no accountability. And it’s not an isolated incident. We’ve had people that have been 86’d. They come back with guns in hand, standing a foot off of our sidewalk for hours, every single weekend, every single weekend. (Diane’s note: Carrying firearms in Portland is illegal.)

Our staff is terrified. We’ve endured break-ins, vandalism. We’ve been held up by gunpoint, and it feels like no one is coming. What is going to happen? How is this acceptable? We need more trained police officers. We need them, like a ton. We are small business owners. We are the heartbeat of Portland, and we are hanging on by a thread.

And within weeks, all I see is the coffee shop leaving. Everybody’s leaving. I’m like, where are you going? We’re leaving Portland. We’re out of here. This is seriously life or death for our employees, for our customers, for my family. If my husband or one of our bartenders ends up killed, or a customer, who is going to be accountable for this? For the first time, we are seriously talking about leaving Portland, selling the building we own, a legacy we have hoped to pass to our children. But at this point, I don’t even know if we can sell it. I mean, nobody can sell commercial property right now. It’s ridiculous. This is not politics. This is an emergency. We are out of time. We needed help yesterday. We need help, or we are going to die.”

DON’T BELIEVE HER? CHECK OUT THIS SHORT INTERVIEW WITH ANOTHER PORTLAND BUSINESS OWNER. TAKE NOTE OF THE SPECIALIZED INSURANCE SHE IS FORCED TO BUY DUE TO THE FACT THAT PORTLAND OFFICIALS WILL NOT ENFORCE THE LAW: