Rhoam Summer, age 5, was murdered in his classroom in Bend, Oregon, on October 15th along with two other boys and a teacher.

George starts this week’s “Get Real” podcast discussing how Canada is committing national suicide: The Socialist experiment with their open border is not working.

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Diane describes how a hero with a gun saved dozens of lives during a recent school shooting in Bend, Oregon. Kaylub Giamanco, a father with two daughters in that school, entered and shot the killer. George, Diane & Steve compare today’s youth with their classmates in the 1950s & 1960s.

Diane discusses the Democrats’ plans, should they take the House and/or Senate, to persecute anyone and everyone working for President Trump. Michigan’s US Senator Elissa Slotkin recently announced, if Democrats take control of the US Senate, they would begin persecution of any and every employee within the Trump Administration, even young, low level staffers. The goal would be to destroy their careers so they will be unable to obtain meaningful employment for the rest of their lives AND to scare off young people who might be thinking of applying for a job with Trump 47. NOTE: If a Republican wins the presidency in 2028 this same abuse will be heaped upon his/her cabinet members, staffers, etc.

Steve continues his reasoning for a new & approved 22nd Amendment which would impose term limits on politicians (not just the presidency as it does now), their staffs and all federal employees. Steve’s amendment would also apply to judges. This would gut the Deep State and return us to a government “Of, By and For The People,” not a Ruling Class. This amendment would also cancel the federal pension system. If you missed our podcast wherein Steve discussed his ideas in detail, click here.

Steve also explains how the federal government has been operating outside of constitutional boundaries since the “progressive” era began during the Wilson Administration. He provides our listeners with how this can be corrected starting with ONLY hiring American born citizens to be judges and prohibiting naturalized citizens from holding elected office.

Diane is asking readers and listeners to submit their tales of “Living Behind Enemy Lines” as Christians/Conservatives/Republicans/Trump Supporters in Blue States. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on October 21st. This retired Oregon attorney joined via phone, from our mountain cabin the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.