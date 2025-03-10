This chart shows percentages, not dollars, of the top 12 most corrupt Deep State agencies.

As this article goes to press, you, the tax slaves of America, have not yet come close to working off your 2025 tax burden. Yes, I am referring to THIS tax year, 2025. The average taxpayer (40.1% of Americans do not pay income taxes) works from January 1st to April 19th to pay off his/her tax obligation. At the same time, you are trying to determine if you owe taxes for 2024, how much you owe, and how you will pay it and still pay the mortgage/rent & feed your family.

As you are scrambling to find the documents your tax preparer will need this year, how do you feel? Feel like a chump? Feel like the biggest sucker ever? Have an overwhelming urge to kick your senator where it hurts? Have fantasies of running over a bureaucrat with your truck? Wishing you had sniper training when you learned that Stacey Abrams and her grifter cronies had received at least $240 from every taxpaying family of four in America? This $20 Billion was paid under the guise of the dishonestly named “Inflation Reduction Act”^ to just ONE of the Biden Regime’s slush funds, the United Climate Fund which was created in Delaware on November 30, 2022. It is time for a “Taxpayers’ March” on DC!!!!

HOW LONG COULD $240 FEED YOUR KIDS?

With 2,400,000 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), sucking up YOUR money, do you wonder how much you are, collectively, paying them? Stacey’s grift was just a tiny, tiny, tiny slice of the Leftist slush funds YOU have been funding for generations. Most of them were using YOUR money to harm you and your way of life. It would take volumes of books to list all the ways your hard-earned money was transferred to grifters, fraudsters, and worthless “public servants” in the four years of the Biden Regime, and impossible to catalogue it over the years since LBJ’s “Great Society” scam gave us the biggest tax increase in America’s history.

Americans have been living under the oppression of the Democrats’ and RINOs’ progressive policies for generations. None of us is old enough to remember when Americans were free to spend our earnings, ALL our earnings, as we see fit. The question now is, can Trump 47 stop the fraud and grifting? Can he significantly lower income taxes? A more immediate question is: Can Trump and the House & Senate Republicans extend the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) which is set to expire at the end of tax year 2025? Better yet, can they make the TCJA permanent? [In order to get RINO votes, Trump was forced to put an eight-year expiration date in the Act. Democrats in the House & Senate, greedy bastards all, voted “no” to lowering taxes for Americans.]

Without an extension, in tax year 2026, taxes for lower-middle class, working class and low-income Americans, especially renters, will increase to the level they were before this act took effect. Will greedy Democrats block the continuation of tax relief for the very people they pretend to care about?

Elon Musk believes taxpayers should receive a $5,000 refund just from the grift & fraud the Department of Government Efficiency has stopped so far.

To learn the details of Trump’s TCJA, click on this article:

^Of the Inflation Reduction Act’s $1.3 Trillion grift, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has discovered that the climate grifters received at least $20 Billion. To date, they have done nothing with the money other than transferring it to other NGOs and/or spending it on lavish lifestyles. In other words, they have not even tried to improve the climate which they claim is dying.