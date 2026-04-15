This tax season feels different, doesn’t it? Thanks to a combination of independent journalists and various members of the Trump Team, We The People now know that 20-40% of our federal income taxes have been, FOR DECADES, funneled to various miscreants and NOT used to benefit We The People. So scared are the bureaucrats, politicians, NGOs, et al, that Democrats in California have drafted the “Stop Nick Shirley Act” to make it a criminal offense for journalists, whistle blowers etc. to expose theft of taxpayer money by illegal or legal aliens. Think about that for a minute.

As you scrambled to find the documents your tax preparer will need this year, how did you feel? Felt like a chump? Felt like the biggest sucker ever? Have an overwhelming urge to kick your senator where it hurts? Have fantasies of running over a bureaucrat with your truck? Wishing you had sniper training when you learned that grifters, many of which are NGOs, are sucking up much of the income YOU earned?

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PAST TIME TO SHRINK GOVERNMENT 50%

With the 1,000,001 ways fraudsters have been stealing our tax money FOR DECADES, enabled by politicians and bureaucrats, I believe the Trump Team is only exposing the tip of the iceberg, so far. If Democrats take over the House and/or Senate in November, all federal fraud investigations will be shut down. If Democrats take the White House in 2028, all the fake “Non Governmental Organizations” will be receiving tax money again.

From 2,400,000 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), most of whom are in the process of HARMING America and Americans, and various fraudsters sucking up YOUR money, do you wonder how much you are, collectively, paying them? Most of them were using YOUR money to harm you and your way of life. It would take volumes of books to list all the ways your hard-earned money was transferred to grifters, fraudsters, and worthless “public servants” in just the four years of the Biden Regime, and impossible to catalogue it over the years since LBJ’s “Great Society” scam gave us the biggest tax increase in America’s history.

Of the Inflation Reduction Act’s $1.3 Trillion grift ALONE, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin discovered that the climate grifters received at least $20 Billion. They have done nothing with the money other than transferring it to other NGOs and/or spending it on lavish lifestyles. In other words, they have not even tried to improve the climate which they claim is dying.

Americans have been living under the oppression of the Democrats’ and RINOs’ progressive policies FOR GENERATIONS. None of us are old enough to remember when Americans were free to spend our earnings, ALL our earnings, as we see fit. The question now is, can Trump 47 stop most of the fraud and grifting?

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.