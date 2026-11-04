Rich Byrd on the left is challenging Sheriff Daniel Garcia.

On Tuesday, Pacific County voters chose reason & logic over hate when they re-elected Sheriff Daniel Garcia over the challenger Rich Byrd who was recruited by Pacific County’s Deep State.

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DANIEL GARCIA

Sheriff Daniel Garcia, age 44, is a constitutional sheriff and, as ever more unconstitutional bills are signed by Governor Bob Ferguson, Democrat, residents need him more than ever. The difference between a Constitutional sheriff and a non-Constitutional sheriff is easy to discern. A Constitutional sheriff will not obey any laws, rules, regulations or edicts that are in violation of either the US Constitution, including the Bill of Rights, or the state’s constitution. A sheriff that does not respect his residents’ constitutional rights will obey all statutes, rules, regulations and edicts signed by politicians & bureaucrats. He/she will not do any research to determine if his/her actions are constitutional, instead will merely take marching orders from his/her government overlords.

The 2024 legislature passed the “Bias Hotline” which divides residents into two classes: Protected and Unprotected. If a “protected” person files a report that an “unprotected” person said something they don’t like, that person will receive a visit from local law enforcement. This violates several articles in the US Constitution. The bias hotline will be up and running across Washington State on January 1, 2027. THIS is why Pacific County needs to keep our Constitutional Sheriff! SEE ARTICLE BELOW

During the 2027 legislature Democrats plan to pass a bill designed to identify which Americans are Conservatives, Christians, Republicans, Trump supporters, et al, AND create ways to persecute them, to silence them and to punish them. THIS is why Pacific County needs to keep our Constitutional Sheriff! SEE ARTICLE BELOW

We need Sheriff Garcia to protect us from oppressive state & county governments.

Having watched Sheriff Garcia perform his duties these last three and a half years, I see no reason to vote for any challenger and risk losing what we currently have. Not only has Garcia improved the safety of residents throughout this large, odd shaped, sparsely populated land mass, I know how much he cares about the residents. It shows in the fact that he is EVERYWHERE in this huge county. I turn around and there he is. No, he has not come to arrest me! He wants to know what is happening in each of the communities within Pacific County.

Sheriff Daniel Garcia lives in Naselle and I live in Oysterville. I attended a commissioners’ meeting at the Port of Peninsula in Nahcotta and there I ran into Sheriff Garcia! I dropped into a friend’s real estate office in Ocean Park and there was Sheriff Garcia! I was MC at the Legislators’ Town Hall in Long Beach and Sheriff Garcia was in the audience. I was shopping at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park and there was Sheriff Garcia with one of his deputies wanting to talk to residents! No, he was not shopping! Sheriff Garcia attended the Law Enforcement Meet & Greet in Seaview last year.

RICH BYRD

Want the Pacific County Deep State to get even more powerful and less interested in the wants & needs of county residents? The Deep State recruited and funded (via their favorite NGO) Rich Byrd, age 59, to challenge Daniel Garcia. His brother, James Byrd, was likewise recruited by the Deep State two years ago to manage the jail after they took it away from Sheriff Garcia.

Byrd retired from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 and has been selling cars in Warrenton, Oregon ever since. The three Pacific County Commissioners along with their cronies in the county’s Deep State recruited Byrd to run by making him promises that they will treat him much better than they have been treating Sheriff Garcia whom they can’t control. Byrd will need to be certified by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission as though he is a 20-year-old rookie because he has been out of law enforcement for so long.

I recently learned that the racist, taxpayer-funded Pacific County Voices United (PCVU) gave Rich Byrd $9,000. Let’s ponder this for a moment. To be a member of PCVU one must be what they call “a person of color,” yet they are supporting a “white” guy against our sheriff “of color.” Democrats are a constant source of amusement & hypocrisy as they strive for ever more power.

In violation of Washington State statutes, which prohibit use of taxes from being used to support political candidates, political rallies, political organizations and all other political activities, between September 2020 & September 2025, Pacific County Commissioners funneled $580,835.25 to two Far Left, pro-illegal immigration advocacy groups: Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCIS) and Pacific County Voices Unity (PCVU). Both entities are run by (mostly) the same Democrats in Pacific County and both admit supporting only Democrats. Indeed, they have never supported Republicans. THIS is why we need to vote for Pattie Gray for Pacific County Commissioner. She is opposed to giving tax money to political NGOs

NOTE: This $589,835.25 may or may not be the entire amount of taxes received by these two Pacific County-based Leftist NGOs during this time span. The figures presented herein are merely the amounts for which yours truly has documentation. SEE ARTICLE BELOW FOR DETAILS WHERE PCVU GETS ITS MONEY.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.