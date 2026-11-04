AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
5h

A bright spot. Great news! Congratulations to Sheriff Garcia and his reelection campaign team! ❤️🤍💙

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
4h

Great news, Patriot Diane L Gruber~!

Our best wishes for Sheriff Garcia and all of the good folks of Pacific County!!!

I suspect that those crazed screaming Democrat and RINO Hobgoblins gave many good folks in Pacific City more than enough reason to vote for a Constitutional Sheriff to protect them from the insane clown show and the dangerous and deadly rogue government in Washington State and well beyond~!

Excellent work~!

Sincerely, Mike

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