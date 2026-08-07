Caption: Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia is pictured at the US Capitol in April 2025. During that visit, he was part of a group of Washington State sheriffs who attended a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on sanctuary jurisdictions and how they violate federal immigration statutes & endanger Americans.

Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia is a constitutional sheriff^ and, as ever more unconstitutional bills are signed by Governor Bob Ferguson, Democrat, residents need him more than ever. Indeed, Washingtonians throughout the state desperately need a constitutional sheriff because, during the 2027 legislature Democrats plan to pass a bill designed to identify which Americans are Conservatives, Christians, Republicans, Trump supporters, et al, AND create ways to persecute them, to silence them and to punish them. SEE DETAILS BELOW

With the second highest voter turnout of all 39 Washington counties, Pacific County came out strong for Sheriff Garcia in the August 4th primary against three challengers: Garcia at 46.23%, Byrd at 34.43%, Eastham at 11.95% and Podesta at 7.11%.

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THREE CHALLENGERS FOR SHERIFF

Americans who have lived in Pacific County much longer than I (almost six years), tell me there has never been FOUR candidates for sheriff. Never. Perhaps Pacific County’s Deep State tastes blood in the water because the Democrats in this year’s legislature and Democrat Governor Ferguson tried to disqualify Sheriff Garcia: SB 5974 requires sheriff candidates to have five years law enforcement experience; however, it was eventually amended to grandfather in current officeholders such has Garcia.

Rich Byrd: This candidate retired from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 and has been selling cars in Warrenton, OR ever since. The three Pacific County Commissioners along with their cronies in the county’s Deep State recruited Byrd to run by making him promises that they will treat him much better than they have been treating Sheriff Garcia whom they can’t control. Byrd will need to be certified by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.

Sean Eastham: With 30 years of law enforcement experience, Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Eastham has been on paid administrative leave since March 28, 2026, while an internal review is conducted. At question is how he handled and responded to a manslaughter incident in Ocean Park. Usually, it does not take this long to investigate the actions of a law enforcement officer.

David Podesta: After 30 years, this candidate retired from the Los Angeles Police Department as a sergeant last year. He moved to Oysterville in December after inheriting a house there. Podesta will need to be certified by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.

DIANE’S ANALYST

First, having watched Sheriff Garcia perform his duties these last three and a half years, I see no reason to vote for any challenger and risk losing what we currently have. Not only has Garcia improved the safety of residents throughout this large, odd shaped, sparsely populated land mass, I know how much he cares about the residents. It shows in the fact that he is EVERYWHERE in this huge county. I turn around and there he is. No, he does not have a warrant for my arrest! He wants to know what is happening in each of the communities within Pacific County.

The Pacific County Deep State has been plotting to undermine his authority ever since he was elected. They created another way to“defund police” by removing departments from his authority. Shortly after he was sworn in on January 1, 2023, they started the process of removing 911 Dispatch services, and the funding therefor, from the sheriff’s office, where it had been since its inception decades ago. They finalized that move in 2023.

Without notice to the public, and with only an eight-day notice to Sheriff Garcia, the county commissioners met the day after Christmas. The head overlord, County Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger, the highest paid bureaucrat in the county, recommended to the three elected commissioners, two Democrats and one RINO, that jail management be transferred five days later, on January 1, 2025. All three voted “yes” as they read from prepared remarks, thus disenfranchising county voters and ignoring the huge outcry by voters against this transfer. Rich Byrd’s brother was hired to manage the jail. Since then, there has been a number of problems at the jail.

I wonder, if a challenger wins in November, will Pacific County’s Deep State place the 911 Dispatch and the jail under control of the sheriff’s office where they belong and where they have always been until recently?

DEMOCRATS’ PLANS TO PERSECUTE WHITE CONSERVATIVES

Governor-Elect Bob Ferguson established a racist, anti-Bill of Rights, pro-illegal aliens task force just before he left the attorney general’s office and headed for the governor’s mansion. He called it the “Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence” Task Force which is researching and drafting legislation to be filed during the 2027 legislature. To date, they have held over 20 meetings and have not yet been able to define “domestic extremism” and “mass violence.” Why is that? you might ask. Answer: Because task force members, Leftists all, are struggling to define “mass violence” by excluding violence from The Left and including only “mass violence” committed by The Right.

The problem is: There is pitifully little “mass violence” from The Right and a whole lot from The Left. Indeed, The Left has been perfecting their skills on organized mass violence the entire lifetime of yours truly.

In their pathetic preliminary report, issued in June 2025, the task force listed several minor criminal events and twisted the facts to make it sound like the motive was racial animus, while completely ignoring the biggest and longest incident of “domestic extremism” and “mass violence” in Washington State since forever: The four months of BLM/Antifa riots (aided & abetted by Democrat politicians) throughout the state in 2020 which killed two innocent black teens. The illusionary “white supremacists” were nowhere to be found.

The task force is running out of time because their final report is due on the governor’s desk and AG’s desk December 2026, recommending bills to be introduced in the 2027 Legislature. The problem is: There is so little political violence from The Right, they can’t find the terminology to use in these bills. However, I have faith in the hate-filled Leftists on the task force. Democrats are nothing if not persistent in their efforts to wipe out the First Amendment. They WILL come up with some form of unconstitutional legislation to persecute white Conservatives and MAGA Republicans. THAT is why we Washingtonians need constitutional sheriffs.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

Washington's 2026 Legislature: Democrats Plan To Destroy Sheriffs' Independence Diane L. Gruber · Jan 22 Caption: In April sheriffs from across Washington State testified before the US House Judiciary Committee regarding the negative impact of the state’s “sanctuary” laws on public safety and federal cooperation. My sheriff, Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia, in the cowboy hat, can be seen in this photo with Pam Bondi. Pictured here are Adams County She… Read full story