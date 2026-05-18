Daniel & Lauren Garcia with their four sons.

The difference between a Constitutional sheriff and a non-Constitutional sheriff is easy to discern. A Constitutional sheriff will not obey any laws, rules, regulations or edicts that are in violation of either the US Constitution, including the Bill of Rights, or the state’s constitution. A sheriff that does not respect his residents’ constitutional rights will obey all statutes, rules, regulations and edicts signed by politicians & bureaucrats. He/she will not do any research to determine if his/her actions are constitutional, instead will merely take marching orders from his/her government overlords.

Pacific County Sheriff Daniel Garcia is a constitutional sheriff and, as ever more unconstitutional bills are signed by Governor Bob Ferguson, residents need him more than ever. Indeed, Washingtonians throughout the state desperately need a constitutional sheriff because, during the 2027 legislature Democrats plan to pass a bill designed to identify which Americans are Conservatives, Christians, Republicans, Trump supporters, et al, AND create ways to persecute them, to silence them and to punish them. SEE DETAILS BELOW

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GARCIA WAS A WRITE-IN CANDIDATE IN 2022

Daniel Garcia was elected as a write-in candidate in November, 2022, with over 61% of the vote, and took office January 1, 2023. He has made no bones about his respect for both the US Constitution and the Washington State Constitution. He has publicly stated many times that, if a statute, rule, regulation or mandate conflicts with either constitution, he will not enforce it. Indeed, the first time I organized and emceed the Peninsula Patriots’ Legislators’ Town Hall (July 2023), Garcia attended and explained to the audience the duties of a Constitutional sheriff.

Garcia views one of his roles as protector of the county’s 24,477 residents, standing between them and government tyranny. Reminding me of how the DC Swamp treated Trump 45, county government snakes have been spying on, cataloguing and undermining Sheriff Garcia’s every move, as he continues to make improvements to every aspect of the sheriff’s office and duties. Indeed, they leak lies and half-truths to the two local newspapers on a regular basis in order to undermine Sheriff Garcia. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Sheriff Garcia is extremely popular with county residents for many reasons. One reason is because he seeks out our opinions and listens to us. Another reason is because he reinstated patrols in certain areas of the county where they have not existed for years. His entire staff supports him because he has made so many improvements and because he respects them & their ideas. He has increased training, including firearms training. Sheriff Garcia started a cold case unit. During his first two years in office, they had solved FIVE cold murder cases, one dating back to July 2015.

THREE CHALLENGERS FOR SHERIFF

Americans who have lived in Pacific County much longer than I (five & a half years), tell me there has never been FOUR candidates for sheriff. Never. Perhaps Pacific County’s Deep State tastes blood in the water because the Democrats in this year’s legislature and Democrat Governor Ferguson tried to disqualify him: SB 5974 requires sheriff candidates to have five years law enforcement experience; however, it was eventually amended to grandfather in current officeholders such has Sheriff Garcia.

In the 2026 primary (August 4th), Pacific County voters will be choosing between keeping Sheriff Garcia and three challengers:

Rich Byrd: This candidate retired from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 and has been selling cars in Warrenton, OR ever since. The three Pacific County Commissioners along with their cronies in the county’s Deep State recruited Byrd to run by making him promises that they will treat him much better than they have been treating Sheriff Garcia whom they can’t control. Byrd will need to be certified by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.

Sean Eastham: With 30 years of law enforcement experience, Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Eastham has been on paid administrative leave since March 28, 2026, following an internal review and questions surrounding how he handled and responded to a manslaughter incident in Ocean Park.

David Podesta: After 30 years, this candidate retired from the Los Angeles Police Department as a sergeant last year. He moved to Oysterville in December after inheriting a house there. Podesta will need to be certified by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.

DIANE’S ANALYST

First, having watched Sheriff Garcia perform his duties these last three and a half years, I see no reason to vote for any challenger and risk losing what we currently have. Not only has Garcia improved the safety of residents throughout this large, odd shaped, sparsely populated land mass, I know how much he cares about the residents. It shows in the fact that he is EVERYWHERE in this huge county. I turn around and there he is. No, he has not come to arrest me. He wants to know what is happening in each of the communities within Pacific County.

The Pacific County Deep State has been plotting to undermine his authority ever since he was elected. They created another way to“defund police” by removing departments from his authority. Shortly after he was sworn in on January 1, 2023, they started the process of removing 911 Dispatch services, and the funding therefor, from the sheriff’s office, where it had been since its inception decades ago. They finalized that move in 2023.

Without notice to the public, and with only an eight-day notice to Sheriff Garcia, the county commissioners met the day after Christmas. The head overlord, County Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger the highest paid bureaucrat in the county, recommended to the three elected commissioners, two Democrats and one RINO, that jail management be transferred five days later, on January 1, 2025. All three voted “yes” as they read from prepared remarks, thus disenfranchising county voters and ignoring the huge outcry by voters against this transfer.

I wonder, if a challenger wins in November, will Pacific County’s Deep State place the 911 Dispatch and the jail under control of the sheriff’s office where they belong and where they have always been until recently?

DEMOCRATS’ PLANS TO PERSECUTE WHITE CONSERVATIVES

Governor-Elect Bob Ferguson established a racist, anti-Bill of Rights, pro-illegal aliens task force just before he left the attorney general’s office and headed for the governor’s mansion. He called it the “Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence” Task Force which is researching and drafting legislation to be filed during the 2027 legislature. To date, they have held over 20 meetings and have not yet been able to define “domestic extremism” and “mass violence.” Why is that? you might ask. Answer: Because task force members, Leftists all, are struggling to define “mass violence” by excluding violence from The Left and including only “mass violence” committed by The Right.

The problem is: There is pitifully little “mass violence” from The Right and a whole lot from The Left. Indeed, The Left has been perfecting their skills on organized mass violence my entire life.

In their preliminary report, issued in June 2025, the task force listed several minor criminal events and twisted the facts to make it sound like the motive was racial animus, while completely ignoring the biggest and longest incident of “domestic extremism” and “mass violence” in Washington State since forever: The four months of BLM/Antifa riots (aided & abetted by Democrat politicians) throughout the state in 2020 which killed two innocent black teens. The illusionary “white supremacists” were nowhere to be found.

The task force is running out of time because their final report is due on the governor’s desk and AG’s desk December 2026, recommending bills to be introduced in the 2027 Legislature. The problem is: There is so little political violence from The Right, they can’t find the terminology to use in this bills. However, I have faith in the hate-filled Leftists on the task force. Democrats are nothing if not persistent in their efforts to wipe out the First Amendment. They WILL come up with some form of unconstitutional legislation to persecute white Conservatives and MAGA Republicans. THAT is why we Washingtonians need constitutional sheriffs.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.