AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

This is how a republic corrodes from within. Jews are harassed in public, threatened on campuses, and treated as expendable by those in power. The federal government’s silence is not accidental. It is policy. The same agencies that stretch the law to punish political opponents suddenly forget how statutes work when mobs chant for Hamas. Universities keep federal cash flowing while Jewish students are told to hide or adapt. That is not incompetence. It is deliberate neglect. History shows where “othering” leads every time. Equal protection is the line between civilization and chaos. America is drifting toward it fast.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
Rick Wagner's avatar
Rick Wagner
Dec 13, 2023

From Dresden’s rubble in 1945, “why didn’t I speak up!!!!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture