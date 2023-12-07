As the eight days of Hanukkah begin, I am forced to ask: When will Americans start hauling Jews out of their homes and beating them as the crowd cheers? Where did the hate come from? Did our public school system intentionally create Jew haters? Did we import Jew haters? Why does academia (AKA The Poison Ivy League) instill fear in their Jewish students? What did American Jews do to deserve such abuse?

The silence from Garland, Wray, Cardona, Mayorkas, Harris, Biden, et al is deafening. The Biden Regime has the tools to stop the flow of federal funds (including student loans) to bigoted universities and/or file suit against universities who do not protect their Jewish students and/or deport each foreign rioter who was given the privilege of studying in America. They have done nothing.

The pro-Hamas/anti-Semitic riots inside the Capitol building, “disrupting an official proceeding” on October 18th produced 200-300 arrests. Six police officers were injured. To date, only three rioters have been charged, only for assaulting police, not for “disrupting an official proceeding.” Meanwhile Biden’s henchmen are still rounding up Americans who were in DC on January 6th, under the pretense they disrupted an “official proceeding.”

Indeed, as far as I am aware, none of the above-named “public servants” have come out from behind the protection of their Secret Service bodyguards to publicly condemn the haters of Jews and the lovers of Hamas. Their silence for these last two months is beyond disgusting. They have violated the “social contract” that says every American deserves government protection from violence, even those who have been labeled by the haters as “other.”

“Don't be complacent, whenever any government violates already existing, common social contracts. Remain faithful to the Eleventh Commandment:* Never be a bystander. Because, if you become complacent, before you know it, some kind of Auschwitz will suddenly appear from nowhere, and befall you and your descendants.” Marian Turski, Holocaust survivor, November, 2022.

Is the Biden Regime “othering” Jewish-Americans?

*Matthew 22:34-40: ‘The Greatest Commandment’: love of God and love of neighbor. This is what is at the heart of The Law, both for Jews and for Christians.