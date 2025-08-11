Take a close look at Oregon’s current Congressional map. When the 2020 census gave the state a sixth Congressional District Democrats, who have owned the state for decades (THAT is why it is dying), twisted four Congressional Districts so that each includes part of Portland, Oregon’s biggest city. Ninety percent of Portland residents are registered Democrats, so the Republicans who dominate the remaining parts of these four Congressional Districts don’t have a chance to elect someone who will represent THEM.

Portland has a population of only 635,000 and shrinking. It is smaller than the average number of people in Congressional Districts nationwide, which is 761,169, yet Portland residents are allowed to choose four Congressional seats. Did I mention that, out of six seats in Oregon, only one, Oregon’s Second Congressional District, is currently held by a Republican?

Democrats have become ever more abusive. They know they don’t have to listen to their citizens. They just listen to their donors and their violent, Marxist base who own the streets of Portland.

WHAT ARE BEND AND PORTLAND DOING IN THE SAME CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT?

The Fifth Congressional District, where I resided for 32 years, is now stretched 285 miles, from Portland to Bend, for one purpose only: Both cities have disproportionately high numbers of Democrat voters. The residents in between are disproportionately Republicans; however, that area doesn’t have enough population to vote in a Republican Congressperson. Likewise, putting Portland and Salem in the new Sixth Congressional District ensures that a Democrat will be sent to DC. Salem is Oregon’s capital and, much like Washington DC, is full of voters who live off the taxpayers. They know voting Democrat is their best chance of keeping the gravy train moving in their direction.

For comparison, here is the Congressional District map which served Oregonians for 40 years with very slight modifications with each census. The Fifth Congressional District, where I lived for 32 years, was a swing district of sorts, even though this photo makes it Blue.