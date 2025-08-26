Have you noticed? President Trump is choosing talented Americans from all over the country to fill positions within his administration instead of choosing appointees from the Deep State. Here, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has chosen the woman I (successfully) campaigned for when she was running, in 2020,^ to oust the corrupt incumbent chair of the county commission where we resided for 32 years.

Former Clackamas County (Oregon) Board of Commissioners Chair Charlene “Tootie” Smith, age 68, has accepted an appointment within the Trump Administration’s Department of Agriculture. The department announced in an August 21st press release that, along with a slate of other appointments, Smith had been chosen as a state director for the Farm Services Agency in Oregon, which supports farmers through programs such as disaster relief, commodity price guarantees and more.

SECRETARY ROLLINS’ PRESS RELEASE

“When rural America succeeds, our entire country is stronger. These newly appointed USDA state directors will play a critical role in advancing President Trump’s America First agenda in the states and ensuring that our farmers and ranchers are prioritized,” said US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in a press release. “Farm security is national security, and this Administration is prioritizing protecting small family farms for the next generation of American farmers. I appreciate these newly appointed directors’ commitment to our mission and look forward to seeing them lead with the kind of vision that puts American farmers and rural communities first.”

“As a fourth-generation Oregon farmer, Tootie was raised on the family farm that she and her husband now own as a hazelnut orchard. She hails from the business side as owner of a hospitality center, real estate developer, and logging business. Her elected service includes 12 years in both the Oregon House of Representatives and Chair of Clackamas County Board of Commissioners,” the press release said.

Smith served as a state representative for four years in the early 2000s before joining the Clackamas County board in 2013. She served as chair for four years, January 2021 to January 2025.

I am proud to mention that Tootie wasn’t the only conservative candidate I campaigned for who has been appointed to the Trump 47 Team. In October 2023 I set up a Meet & Greet event for Joe Kent on the Long Beach Peninsula. He was the Republican candidate for Washington’s Third Congressional District. He lost to the Democrat incumbent, but he now has a position where his talents will be better utilized: Director of Trump’s National Counterterrorism Center. Check it out:

^Tootie and I worked closely together to obtain information about the incumbent before she announced her candidacy. Later, I joined her team during several campaign events.