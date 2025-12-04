Rajinder Kumar

A big rig driver charged with killing a newlywed couple in a horrific crash near Bend, Oregon is an illegal alien who was granted a commercial driver’s license in California, according to the feds. Indian national Rajinder Kumar, 32, was arrested after he jackknifed his semi-truck and collided with a vehicle on November 24th, killing William Carter and his bride, Jennifer Lower.

MORE BLOOD ON NEWSOM’S HANDS

Oregon State Police said Kumar, recently residing in Fresno, CA, jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer on the night of November 24th on US Highway 20 about 50 miles east of Bend, blocking both lanes. A westbound Subaru Outback traveling at highway speeds collided with the trailer. The driver, William Micah Carter, 25, of Springfield, and passenger Jennifer Lynn Lower, 24, of John Day, died at the crash scene, troopers said. Kumar was uninjured. An OSP investigation led to Kumar’s arrest on two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of reckless endangering.

Jennifer’s father, Tom Lower, said she and Carter were newlyweds who had met on a blind date in April and had married in Portland just 16 days before the tragic crash. He said Jennifer was from Preston, Idaho, a University of Oregon graduate and marched in this year’s Rose Bowl Parade with the U of O Marching Band. On the night they died, they were driving to Oregon, hoping to settle in the Salem area.

Kumar is just the latest illegal alien to be nabbed over a fatal wreck after, first, being cut loose by the Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s secretary of Homeland Security, in Democrats’ efforts to flood America with as many as possible foreign nationals from third world countries, and second, being issued a CDL by a Democrat state. By my count, four of Biden’s “newcomers” have now killed nine Americans, and injured dozens, using big rigs.^

Kumar was in the US illegally, having been released into the country by the Biden Regime in 2022, DHS revealed Monday as it announced that an immigration detainer has been lodged. He had been issued a commercial driver’s license in California and given work authorization in 2023, the feds said.

“Rajinder Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India, was released into our country under the Biden Administration and issued a commercial driver’s license by Gavin Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “How many more senseless tragedies must take place before sanctuary politicians stop allowing illegal aliens to dangerously operate semi-trucks on America’s roads?”

“Our prayers are with William and Jennifer’s families. Under Secretary Noem, ICE will continue its efforts to get illegal alien truck drivers off America’s highways,” she added.

NOTE: It took six deaths and four months before California Governor Gavin Newsom FINALLY revoked 17,000 commercial drivers licenses given to illegal aliens, but only after President Trump’s Department of Transportation (DOT) threatened to withhold federal highway funds. The DOT first became aware of this public safety hazard in August after three people were killed because an illegal alien jackknifed his 18-wheeler during an illegal U-turn, causing a van to smash into the side of the semi trailer.

DHS ISSUED ARREST DETAINER

The US Department of Homeland Security announced in a news release that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged an arrest detainer for Rajinder Kumar, whom they called “a criminal illegal alien from India.” They said he entered the US illegally near Lukeville, Arizona on November 28, 2022.

While OSP listed his name as Rajinder Kumar, charges were filed in Deschutes County with the name reversed, as Kumar Rajinder. District Attorney Stephen Gunnels said the crash reports listed his name both ways. Gunnels acknowledged that the name discrepancy is unusual, but such issues are usually resolved when a grand jury reviews the evidence and issues an indictment.

Court records show that Kumar was initially arraigned last Wednesday on the two felony and one misdemeanor charges, assisted by a Hindi interpreter in a video hookup from the jail. He has been here three years and couldn’t be bothered to learn English!

WHERE DID HE GET $10,000?

In his post-hearing order, the judge said the Kumar had already posted bail (10% of the $100,000 bail) “but does not have a passport available to surrender in order to be released” which is why he is still in jail. In the Department of Homeland Security news release, the agency said, “Since Oregon is a sanctuary state, ICE will make all necessary efforts to bring Kumar into custody, should he be released from custody.”

Red states such as Oklahoma and Indiana have been cooperating with DHS to get illegal alien truck drivers off the road.

How many, indeed!