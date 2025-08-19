In recent years I have written a number of articles about businesses and residents, not just Republicans, fleeing Oregon, especially fleeing its largest city, Portland and suburbs. For 40 years Oregon had only five congressional seats; but, following the 2020 Census, it obtained a sixth congressional district. The Democrats quickly set about gerrymandering FOUR Congressional Districts so that each includes part of Portland where ninety percent of its residents are registered Democrats, so the Republicans who dominate the remaining parts of these four Districts don’t have a chance to elect someone who will represent THEM. SEE PHOTO BELOW

LOSING RESIDENTS SO FAST . . . .

Based on current trends, despite massive numbers of Biden’s “newcomers,” Oregon is set to lose its newly created Sixth Congressional District. This could set up a fierce primary battle between current Democrat incumbent Congress Members, Val Hoyle, CD4, Janelle Bynum CD5, and Andrea Salinas, DC6, as one of them will be merged into another’s seat, according to political pundits.

People are pouring out of Oregon, headed for Idaho, Arizona and Washington (mostly Vancouver, which is just north of Portland, across the Columbia River, which doesn’t have Oregon’s 9% income tax.)

Liberals, Progressives & Marxists got everything they wanted in the state: High taxes (among nation’s highest), defunded police, sanctuary state, demolished hydroelectric dams, closed prisons, free pre-K school, free crack pipes, decriminalized hard drugs, highly restrictive gun laws, and so much more. The one thing liberals have not obtained is a population that wishes to live there, except illegal aliens, especially since a dozen counties voted to study leaving Oregon for Greater Idaho.

OREGON RANKED FOURTH WORST

Anyone thinking about moving to a new state may want to think twice before considering the Pacific Northwest, according to a new analysis by Consumer Affairs. They recently ranked Oregon the fourth-worst state to move to in 2025, down from its 2024 ranking as the seventh worst.

Oregon scored poorly for its affordability, safety, economy, education and access to healthcare. According to the report, Oregon is the third-worst state for affordability and the ninth-worst for safety. It is also among the most vulnerable to environmental hazards, such as drought and wildfire.

“As affordability, economic strength, and quality of life drive relocation decisions across the U.S., this ranking offers a clear picture of the challenges Oregon faces in retaining and attracting new residents,” Consumer Affairs said.

Overall, the states that ranked worse than Oregon are California, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The best states to move to, according to the report, are Utah, New Hampshire, Idaho and Virginia. Washington DC was omitted from the rankings.