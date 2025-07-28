Even before Biden opened the southern border, in Sanctuary State Oregon, as one was driving through the parking lots of Section 8 apartment complexes, one could discern which apartments were occupied by Americans and which were occupied by illegal aliens. The cars parked in front of the Americans’ apartments were cheap & old, and the cars parked in front of the apartments occupied by illegal aliens were new or a few years old, relatively expensive, (mostly) souped up hot rods. This was the ongoing joke in the Portland Area when I practiced law there (1986-2020).

How could that be, you ask. Because the Americans living in Section 8 housing were not able-bodied men. Each apartment where illegal aliens lived had one or more able-bodied men. American taxpayers were providing these illegal alien men, their women, their kids and other relatives with all the necessities of life while the men worked under the table. They had so much cash that they needed to spend it on something. And that something was usually fancy cars and expensive vacations. NOTE: Until the Biden Regime, virtually all illegals came from Mexico, Central America and South America. In 2022 Biden started flying in illegals from cesspools all around the world.

THE OREGON STATE BAR IS OWNED BY THE FAR LEFT

I was a member of the Oregon State Bar Association for 34 years, during which it moved from moderately Left to anti-America, anti-constitution Marxist. Every attorney practicing in Oregon is forced to join and pay membership dues that are used to promote all manner of Leftist causes. It is not a surprise that the Bar is raking in tax dollars to help illegal aliens skirt immigration and criminal laws. Indeed, over 20 years ago I discovered they were funneling dues money to the Mexican Consulate to help Mexican nationals living illegally in the USA.

In June, Oregon’s Democrat lawmakers approved ANOTHER $15 Million to help represent and defend illegal aliens facing deportation, including murderers, rapists, drug & sex traffickers, national security threats, et al. These additional millions push Oregon’s legal aid funding for illegal aliens since 2022 to $37 million. This is money that could have been used to help Oregon’s massive homeless population, feed Americans, repair Oregon’s disintegrating infrastructure, etc.

This is a self-serving “investment” by Oregon’s Progressive/Marxist leaders to protect their Deep Dark Blue Democrat-controlled State House and Senate majorities. These millions of tax dollars also protect the Democrats’ current and future illegal mail-in voters, which helps them to retain their one-party rule in Oregon.

Recently passed higher taxes and more onerous regulations have spurred a number of the state’s home-grown businesses (Tektronix, Dutch Brothers Coffee) to move their headquarters to more tax-friendly states, and added to Oregon’s 4.9 percent unemployment rate. Oregon’s taxpayers are paying for the political rope from which they will hang, according to a friend of mine who escaped the crime-ridden Portland Area in 2021.

TAX $$$ CONTINUE TO BE FUNNELED TO “NON GOVERNMENTAL” LEFTIST SINKHOLES

The latest allocation of tax dollars brings the program’s total funding up to $37 million since its statewide launch in 2022. The so-called “universal representation” program provides state tax money to assist income-qualifying illegal aliens (they won’t count off-the-books cash) who need legal help with asylum applications, work authorization forms or challenging deportation actions, along with criminal charges.

An investigation by the Oregonian/OregonLive this year found that state officials did not set key performance metrics before doling out taxpayers’ money for the program and some people who sought help had been turned away while some others waited for months in limbo. Program administrators also had not disclosed a comprehensive tally of how many foreign nationals facing deportation actually received legal representation through the statewide program and how many avoided deportations as a result.

QUESTION: Oregon is famous for transferring tax money to NGOs connected to politicians friends, relatives, political buddies, etc., with little or none of the money actually reaching those individuals that were supposed to receive help. Is THAT why there has been no accounting of the money received since 2022, before handing out this $15,000,000?

Sinkhole No. One:

The new round of funding for legal services will run through June 2027, with $10.5 million administered through nonprofit Oregon Worker Relief and $4.5 million through the Oregon State Bar. I know that Marxists are in charge of the Bar, but the Oregon Worker Relief refuses to tell the public who is getting these taxpayer funds. “Information about specific cases is confidential and may not be disclosed by statute,” Oregon Worker Relief said in its email. BULLSHIT! Information about each and every case CAN BE revealed to the public so long as names and other identifying information are withheld.

“The funding is for continuing critical immigration legal services over the next two-year budget cycle,” Oregon Worker Relief said in an email. “We are grateful to legislators for continuing this crucial investment.” Investment, my foot!

Sinkhole No. Two:

Likewise, Equity Corps of Oregon is another NGO who refuses to account for the TAXPAYER funds they receive. Since inception, nearly 16,000 people seeking some sort of help have enrolled in the program according to the group’s website. NOTE the word “enrolled.” They did not provide the number of illegal aliens who were actually HELPED.

Sinkhole No. Three:

It’s unclear if the “universal representation program” is financing the legal representation of several asylum seekers arrested at or near Portland Immigration Court in recent months. The listed attorneys on some of the cases are from Innovation Law Lab, which acts as the clearinghouse for Equity Corps. Innovation Law Lab? Clearing house? The Oregon State Bar has over 15,000 licensed attorneys, from which to recruit & train attorneys to help illegals. What the hell is the “Innovation Law Lab” doing?

Count them: That is three “non-governmental” sinkholes plus the Oregon State Bar getting tax money to, allegedly, help illegal aliens stay in America. Oregon State Bar spokesperson Kateri Walsh said the agency is “pleased that the work will continue, given that the need just continue(s) to increase.” What agency are you referring to, Kateri? No significant changes are planned, she added, but officials are making minor adjustments, such as preparing to provide training to legal providers who handle appeals.