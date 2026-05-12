So, after decades of gerrymandering to disenfranchise GOP voters, Democrats are now screaming over gerrymandering because Republicans FINALLY grew a backbone! Screech until you have sore throats, no one is listening. YOU have been disenfranchising voters in Blue States FOR DECADES. Of the Oregon’s 3.1 Million “active registered voters” only 32.3% are Democrats.^ Yet, Democrats have been running and ruining Oregon for over 40 years, especially Portland where 90% of voters are Useful Idiots for these destructive, hateful Democrat and Democratic Socialist of America policies that are killing the City of Roses.

This is an updated version of an article I wrote last August.

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PORTLAND VOTERS CONTROL FOUR SEATS

Take a close look at Oregon’s current Congressional District map. When the 2020 census gave the state a sixth Congressional District Democrats, who have owned the state for decades (THAT is why it is dying), twisted four Congressional Districts so that each includes part of Portland, Oregon’s biggest city. Ninety percent of Portland residents are registered Democrats, so the Republicans and Independents who dominate the remaining parts of these four Congressional Districts don’t have a chance to elect someone who will represent THEM.

Portland has a population of only 635,000 and shrinking. It is smaller than the average number of people in Congressional Districts nationwide, which is 761,169, yet Portland residents are allowed to choose four Congressional seats. Did I mention that, out of six seats in Oregon, only one, Oregon’s Second Congressional District, is currently held by a Republican?

Democrats have become ever more abusive. They know they don’t have to listen to their citizens. They just listen to their donors and their violent, Marxist base who own the streets of Portland.

BEND & PORTLAND HAVE NOTHING IN COMMON

The new Fifth Congressional District, where I resided for 32 years, is now stretched 285 miles, from Portland to Bend, for one purpose only: Both cities have disproportionately high numbers of Democrat voters. The residents in between are disproportionately Republicans & Independents; however, that area doesn’t have enough population to vote in a Conservative Congressperson. Likewise, putting Portland and Salem in the new Sixth Congressional District ensures that a Democrat will be sent to DC. Salem is Oregon’s capital and, much like Washington DC, is full of voters who live off the taxpayers. They know voting Democrat is their best chance of keeping the gravy train moving in their direction. The new First Congressional District, which includes a tiny, tiny portion of Portland, was designed to insure that Oregonians on the coast, farmers, ranchers, dairy men, commercial fishermen, et al, have no representation in Congress.

For comparison, here is the Congressional District map which served Oregonians for 40 years with very slight modifications after each census. The old Fifth Congressional District was a swing district of sorts, even though this photo makes it Blue. It is now represented by a race-baiting Democrat who, like Jasmine Crockett, AOC, Kamala Harris, talks like she is from the ghetto when she actually grew up in privilege.

Massachusetts is the largest state with a one-party delegation. All nine House seats have been held only by Democrats for THREE DECADES despite the fact that 74% of voters are either registered Republicans or registered Independents. Connecticut has five House seats all held by Democrats since 2008 even though 65% of voters are either registered Republicans or registered Independents. Likewise, 65% of registered voters in Rhode Island are Republicans or Independents yet it has only sent Democrats to Congress for THREE DECADES. Check out how other Blue States have used gerrymandering to disenfranchise Conservative voters.

Stop your screeching, Democrats, Republicans are, belatedly, trying to save America!

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber