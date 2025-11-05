Why would any sane American vote for a Jew-hating, Christian-hating, America-hating, Jihadist Communist trust fund baby who had never held a job and promises to confiscate private property?

Here are the five “traits” which created Fidel Castro’s popularity. Zohran Kwame Mamdani learned from Fidel:

1. Sincerity. Which politician said: “If you can fake sincerity, you have it made?” THAT fit Fidel Castro. After he took over, he sent out the hit squads. I wonder how many of Mamdani voters knew they were voting for a con man who would make their lives worse, not better?

2. Conning working people. Mamdani, like most con men, said he is on the side of average working people, but he knows that most New Yorkers will be worse off if he implements all his utopian ideas. Like Barack Hussein Obama, Mamdani exudes a hope that is rooted in disdain for most Americans and for what America has historically stood for. Eight years in the White House, and most working Americans were worse off.

3. Pretending he will fight the powerful and the wealthy. He IS the powerful and wealthy!

4. Many are inspired by Mamdani. Some of his voters are Enemies of the People, but most are just Useful Idiots.

5. Smiling goon. Like Castro, Mamdani has adopted his “smile, smile, smile” campaign. This is empty-headed euphoria campaign rubbish. Mamdani can’t send out a hit squad, but he will find ways to punish those who speak out against him and his destructive policies.

Did you notice? Toward the end of his victory speech he spoke briefly in a foreign language. No doubt this is a language which his real constituents, Jihadists, speak.