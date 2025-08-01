The “Get Real” pundits continue the discussion of Obamagate we began last week. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. This is the first time that corrupt “public servants” are, hopefully, being brought to heel, to pay for their sedition & treason. We The People now have proof that Barack Hussein Obama, Jr., in the waning days of his presidency, ordered his henchmen/women to concoct the Russian Collusion Hoax to force President Trump out of office. Brennan, Clapper & Comey will be indicted, but will Obama?

Historian & biblical scholar Steve Putney analyzes the players within the four rings of the conspiracy to take down a president. Award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired Oregon attorney Diane L. Gruber offer their perspective on Obamagate. Diane also discusses the problem of Legacy Media hiding black violence because it counters their false narrative about so-called “white supremacists.”

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

Share

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on July 30th. Professor Steve M. Putney was also in George’s studio and I joined them from my motel room in Butte, MT, as we were driving from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota to Oysterville, WA. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

BY THE WAY, FACEBOOK BLOCKED THIS ARTICLE: