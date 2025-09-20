Us “Get Real” pundits spent the entire podcast discussing Charlie Kirk, his movement, his vision, his assassination and the future of America. Just before George and Steve arrived in George’s studio’s to tape this week’s “Get Real,” they attended “The Breakfast Club.” Their speaker was Emily DeYoung from Turning Point USA, pictured below. Emily talked about Charlie’s vision and the massive growth in TPUSA, which we discuss in our podcast.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

As always, the “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on September 17th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from our mountain cabin in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Click here to get involved or get informed at Turning Point USA.