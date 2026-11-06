George starts this week’s “Get Real” podcast discussing why he and his wife watched a movie instead of the election results on television. Before we began this podcast George advised Steve and Diane not to discuss the failures in the mid-terms.

Share

Diane celebrates the fact that We The People of Washington State voted down three bills which Democrats had pushed through the legislature recently: 1) No boys & men in girls’ & women’s sports; 2) No transgendering school children behind their parents’ backs and 3) No 9.9% state income tax. Unfortunately, when all the mail-in ballots were counted, the income tax law was NOT voted out. Non-citizens in Washington State are automatically registered to vote when they go to the DMV. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW.

Hatred for America, Americans and our capitalist system has put known Islamists & Communists in elected office. The stupidity of Useful Idiots who voted against their own interests is mind boggling.

The newly elected House & Senate Democrats have every intention of ignoring the needs of the American people and begin persecuting President Trump, his family members, his cabinet, his staffers, et al with the hopes of imprisoning and bankrupting them just like the newly-elected Communist president of Brazil is doing to the former president and his family.

Constitutional Biblical Scholar Steve explains the connection between our Christian culture & our freedoms, and how abandoning Christian culture is leading directly to losing our freedoms. Steve also details how our federal income tax was implemented as a wealth tax, but quickly become an income tax which applied to all working Americans. President Wilson tricked Americans exactly as Governor Ferguson tricked Washington’s residents. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW.

Steve laments Virginia’s three amendments which passed: 1) Allowing abortions (murders) of babies as they come through the birth canal; 2) Redefining marriage; and 3) Restoring felons rights. He also discusses the reasons why Republicans did not vote.

Diane is asking readers and listeners to submit their tales of “Living Behind Enemy Lines” as Christians/Conservatives/Republicans/Trump Supporters in Blue States to DianeLGruber@Gmail.com. You can remain anonymous.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on November 4th. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney joined via phone, from his home in Lynchburg. This retired Oregon attorney joined via phone, from our beach home at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, on the Long Beach Peninsula, WA where the Lewis & Clark expedition arrived at the Pacific Ocean. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We are also broadcast on Virginia Talk Radio Network based in Lynchburg. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.