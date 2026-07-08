A subscriber, Jim, told me how his community in Parker County, Texas (40 miles west of Fort Worth) stood up to, with arms, and forced Antifa terrorists to retreat:

It is the most conservative county in the state, and we’d like to keep it that way. In 2020, when Antifa came out from Dallas to try to tear down a statue at the old county courthouse, the residents of this area showed up with rifles and shotguns to dissuade them from doing that. The police did not try to stop the residents. Diane’s Note: It seems likely that this cell of Antifa terrorists are members of the same cell, if not some of the same 16 thugs, who attacked the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, 2025 and were recently convicted in federal court on various charges including domestic terrorism.^ These convictions were the first since President Trump designated Antifa as a “domestic terrorist” organization on September 17, 2025.

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June 22, 2020: Parker County commissioners took no action on requests to relocate the Confederate monument because ownership of the statue was disputed. The United Daughters of the Confederacy claimed ownership, while county officials researched the issue.

The monument features a stone base topped with a statue of a Confederate soldier in uniform holding a rifle. The front reads, “In honor of the United Confederate Veterans of Parker County, 1861–1865.” The reverse side notes it was “Erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, 1915.” The monument was funded by the local Sam Lanham Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

July 25, 2020: While BLM/Antifa riots were occurring in many blue cities across the nation, a demonstration calling for the monument’s removal drew only dozens of protesters but several hundred counter-protesters. Physical confrontations broke out, and law enforcement eventually declared the gathering unlawful and dispersed the crowds.

July 27, 2020: The Weatherford Democrat reported that Parker County Judge Pat Deen, caving to the mob, announced the monument would be moved after discussions with the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

July 30, 2020: After a special meeting, the Parker County Commissioners Court voted 5–0 to keep the statue in place, reversing the expectation that it would be relocated. Commissioners said they had received overwhelming public input favoring keeping the monument.

Diane’s Experience With Antifa

Antifa was birthed in Portland, Oregon in 2007. My husband and I lived in a burb there until 2020, watching Antifa thugs growing ever more violent and arrogant BECAUSE politicians would not let police do their jobs. These panty-waisted losers and freaks never go to the counties and towns in Oregon where sheriffs & police chiefs send their officers out to stop them.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.