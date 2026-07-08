AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is why left-wing street power hates armed, organized, law-abiding communities. Antifa thrives where politicians handcuff police, prosecutors wink at disorder, and citizens are trained to cower while masked radicals decide which monuments, courthouses, businesses, and neighborhoods survive the night. Parker County gave them the opposite lesson. Local people showed up. Law enforcement did not treat residents like the enemy. The mob did not get to rule. That is not vigilantism. That is civic spine. The First Amendment protects protest. It does not protect intimidation, vandalism, ambushes, explosives, or political violence dressed in black. The Prairieland case made the point in blood and prison time: if you bring terrorist tactics to Texas, Texas may answer with consequences. Blue cities surrendered public order and called it compassion. Parker County kept its nerve.

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
3h

The Texas event shows what happens when the common man has had enough with antifa bs.

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