AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

How interesting that countries that allow (encourage?) their citizens to illegally enter the US have no interest in getting them back when they're caught. It's like we're a sewer for their criminals, and a profit center for their skilled (whom we usually taught) to take jobs from US citizens and send money back to the hellhole they came from.

If you're here illegally, go home on your own. Else, we deport, wherever we want, by the way, because you're a criminal and don't have the right to establish where you go.

I'm so tired of putting the criminal's interests before the country's. It's probably not possible to remove all the illegals, however we should work at removing all we can. When the rule of law is guaranteed for all crime goes down.

Funny how that works...

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Import lawlessness, get lawlessness. Deport lawlessness, restore sovereignty. That is the governing axiom. A nation that cannot remove illegal entrants has abdicated the first duty of statehood. Third-country deportation agreements are not cruelty; they are leverage against governments that dump their nationals here and refuse return. The predictable objections will come from the open-borders bar, NGO industry, and judges who treat every removal as a constitutional melodrama. Good. Make them defend the alternative: permanent unlawful presence, endless litigation, municipal collapse, and taxpayers forced to subsidize managed decline. Enforce the border. Remove the violators. Make citizenship mean something.

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