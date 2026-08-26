The Trump Team has come up with ingenious ways to rid America of the Biden/Harris “newcomers.” The One Big Beautiful Bill, which President Trump signed July 4, 2025 is funding deportations. The United States deported 20 migrants to Liberia last week under an agreement allowing the West African nation to accept up to 1,200 people who are not Liberian citizens. This marks the first deportation under the pact and represents one of the Trump Administration’s largest third-country deportation efforts to date.

Countries that refuse or unreasonably delay accepting the return of their own citizens who have been ordered deported from the United States are officially designated by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as recalcitrant or uncooperative countries. Examples of the former are China, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, Eritrea, Laos and Myanmar (Burma). Examples of the latter are India, Pakistan, Russia, Bhutan, Vietnam and Cambodia.

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EXPANDING THIRD-COUNTRY DEPORTATION PROGRAM

These deportees arrived at Roberts International Airport outside Monrovia, Liberia’s capital. According to Liberian Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah, the group will include African nationals along with people from North America, South America, and the Caribbean. Liberian Justice Minister Natu Oswald Tweh confirmed deportees can apply for asylum in Liberia if they choose. The September 2025 agreement between the two nations does not specify which countries the deportees will originate from or provide detailed numbers beyond the 1,200-person cap.

The Trump Administration has secured third-country deportation agreements with at least 35 nations, including 14 African countries, according to Third Country Deportation Watch, a partnership between Refugees International and Human Rights First. More than 23,000 people have been deported to 26 countries under these arrangements. Both the State Department and Homeland Security Department declined to provide specific details about the Liberia agreement, citing operational security and privacy concerns.

Illegals have been sent to countries where they have no prior connection, often leaving them with limited options beyond attempting to return to their home countries from which they originally fled. The State Department emphasized that implementing the administration’s immigration policies remains a top priority, stating the government remains committed to ending illegal immigration and strengthening border security.

GARCIA’S CASE HIGHLIGHTS LEGAL QUESTIONS

The Liberia agreement gained attention when the country offered to accept Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an El Salvador native mistakenly deported to prison in his home country. Unable to return Garcia to El Salvador, the administration identified Liberia as a deportation destination. Garcia has agreed to deportation to Costa Rica, which has offered to accept him, but the government has refused to send him there. He is currently fighting deportation to Liberia through a federal lawsuit in Maryland. Garcia is currently under indictment by a grand jury for Human, Drug & Firearms Trafficking. His trial is pending.

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