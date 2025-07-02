James Madison, the fourth President of the United States, was the principal author of both the US Constitution and the first 10 amendments thereto, AKA our precious Bill of Rights.

“Oh, you can’t say that, Mrs. Gruber! You will disappear!” said Dorcas in her broken English. This writer & husband were teaching English in Taiwan in the 1970s, at a girls’ college established by British nuns. The entire population was brutally ruled by the dictator Chiang Kai Shek who arrived in 1949 and declared martial law.

Share

DON’T TAKE OUR BILL OF RIGHTS FOR GRANTED

Freedom of Speech? Oh, please, what a quaint American notion! By the time we arrived, generations of Taiwanese had learned that even mentioning the government or the dictator’s name could get you “disappeared.” Loved ones of the “disappeareds” never knew if they were dead or incarcerated in the political prison offshore. There was no “right to a lawyer” and no “due process.” The masses had no rights and “the law” was whatever the Ruling Elite, (that is, Chiang and his lieutenants) said it was.

As Americans, we knew that we would not be “disappeared” for speaking freely. At that time, the United States had diplomatic relations with the government of Taiwan, Republic of China. [The Carter Administration canceled diplomatic relations January 1, 1979.] The worst the dictatorship would do, could do to us, would be to deport us back to America. Our US Passports protected us from imprisonment or execution.

JAMES MADISON, AUTHOR OF THE US CONSTITUTION

As he was writing, and the other founding fathers were debating the US Constitution, James Madison knew something was missing. Shortly after it was ratified on May 29, 1790, he began drafting the initial 12 amendments based on the Virginia Declaration of Rights. They were then debated and revised by Congress. Ultimately, the first ten amendments to the US Constitution, known as the Bill of Rights, were ratified on December 15, 1791.

CANADA & UK DON’T RESPECT THEIR CITIZENS

Ever wonder how Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could freeze the bank accounts of Canadians protesting his Covid lockdown? Or, how a British mother can be thrown in prison for 31 months for complaining online about a Muslim who slaughtered three little girls? Because, neither country has a Bill of Rights which protects their Freedom of Speech.

Then, there is the journalist, Tommy Robinson, who was arrested and jailed for 13 months for simply streaming a Facebook Live video outside the courthouse during a child rape trial of Muslim men. In the video, Robinson could be heard reading out defendants' names and the charges they were accused of as they arrived at the courthouse. Unlike in America, there is no Freedom of the Press in Britain.

DEMOCRATS HAVE SPENT DECADES CHIPPING AWAY AT OUR PRECIOUS BILL OF RIGHTS.

Or, just plain ignoring our rights. We are awash in examples, but I will remind you of just four:

Biden's DOJ Arrests Journalist For Exposing False J6 Narrative Diane L. Gruber · March 2, 2024 Before the corrupt Merrick Garland took over the US DOJ, the Federal Bureau of Investigation ONLY handled felonies. Indeed, in the FBI’s 116-year history, they never investigated misdemeanors nor arrested those charged with misdemeanors. Immediately after he was sworn in on March 11, 2021, Garland made it clear he was a Read full story

KILLING THE SECOND AMENDMENT THROUGH THE BACKDOOR Diane L. Gruber · April 14, 2023 When this retired attorney was attending Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon, in the 1980s, our Criminal Law professor told us: When you represent a criminal defendant the issue is never “is he guilty?” The issue is always “HOW guilty is he?” For example: did this defendant commit first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter? H… Read full story