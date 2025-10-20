This montage only shows a handful of corrupt Deep State bureaucrats who worked for Obama & Biden and against We The People.

“The day of judgment is coming, burning like a furnace. On that day the arrogant and the wicked will be burned up like straw. They will be consumed—roots, branches, and all.” Malachi 4:1

“DISEASED TEMPLE OF CORRUPTION”

Following the James Comey and Letitia James indictments (John Bolton has since been indicted on 18 counts), FBI Director Kash Patel made the following remarks:

“The indictments we have seen so far are just the beginning. We are looking at so many different leads on criminal activity by those who are in positions of power and we are not going to stop until every single one of those are fully exposed, the documents are provided either to congress or courts of law and make every referral we can to the department of justice. These indictments you’ve seen and the ones you are going to see coming up in the near future are just the beginning. . . They spent 20 years building a diseased temple of corruption, it takes a little bit of time to beat it down. . . These walls are finally starting to crack.”

Fabulous! We The People need to trust the FBI and the DOJ again!