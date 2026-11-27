George, Steve and Diane taped this week’s “Get Real” podcast on Tuesday, a day early due to our wonderful Thanksgiving holiday! We thank God that we were born in the freest country on earth.

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George reminds us how thrifty and how generous Americans used to be, “Waste Not, Want Not.” He rarely expresses any animosity toward others; but, George explains why he “detests” Senate Leader John Thune (R-SD).

Diane reveals why Liberals and Muslims have partnered. They are both bullies and both have had much success in bullying Americans into caving to their demands, to the detriment of our society, our culture and our nation.

We are blessed to hear from Steve, the history professor and biblical scholar, who directly connects biblical teachings to our brilliant US Constitution & Bill of Rights. Our founders knew what would make America great: Laws are subject to the higher rule of law and political power rests in the hands of the people & should be decentralized & limited. Just one example: Property rights comes directly from the Eighth Commandment, “Thou shall not steal.”

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on November 23rd. This retired Oregon attorney joined via phone, from our beach home at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, on the Long Beach Peninsula, WA where the Lewis & Clark expedition arrived at the Pacific Ocean. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We are also broadcast on Virginia Talk Radio Network based in Lynchburg. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.