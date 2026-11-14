As Democrats increased their control of Washington State, pushing ever more Americans down, out of the middle class, allowing ever more crime, and increasing taxes again & again, Americans have been leaving for years now. A trickle turned into a flood in 2025 as Governor Ferguson was implementing ever more oppressive measures against law-abiding, hard-working Americans and in favor of foreign nationals. Yours truly recently received the following essay from a newly retired couple who left Snohomish, Washington (just north of Seattle). Mary explains, in her own words, why they moved out of the Evergreen State.

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June 2025 my husband and I sold our house in Snohomish and went on the road that September after he retired from Boeing. Our plan is to travel the US and find our forever retirement home. There were several reasons we decided to leave Washington:

1. Weather - we are tired of the grey skies. After traveling for over a year we love the many blue sky days we have had on the road.

2. Cost of living - the money we made selling our house will allow us to live mortgage free in many other states. We also learned that dining out, groceries and gas are less expensive in some other states. Our retirement dollars will go farther and we can live debt free.

3. Political climate - if this were the only thing we probably would stay but weather and cost of living are the top 2. We have lived in Washington most of our lives and have seen this state go very far left. There is no balance. When one party controls everything there is just no room for any alternative opinions. While I would not call myself MAGA, I am a fiscal conservative. I don’t understand our state government not looking into reports of fraud. I am tired of hearing about misappropriation of funds with no accountability. The money spent is coming out of our pockets and there seems to be little to no care about being good stewards of our money by our government. It also feels that we can not voice our opinions to others in this state without being labeled MAGA or racist or some other name.

There is a blatant disregard for the voters with our government taking any initiative passed into court to have it overturned.

Our courts are filled with political appointees and activist judges that are beholden to our governors. How many stories do we have to hear about repeat offenders before we decide that public safety is important? How many people have to die from overdose on the street before we admit our homelessness policies are failing. I have been told by many people that I need to leave the state. So, we did.

Friends in Washington have told me they are willing to pay more for what they see as benefits of living in the state. I just don’t see the benefits. Now that we are retired there are no jobs holding us there. I am sad to leave my kids and grandkids but they have also talked about leaving and I suspect they will as they can barely afford rent.

After traveling I am even more sure we have made the right decision. Blue skies have made us happier. Once away from the West Coast, you see way less homelessness, garbage, graffiti. People are friendlier. Groceries and eating out are way less expensive.

TRAVELING THROUGH 30 STATES

Our house closed June 2025 and we hit the road September 2025. We traveled south last year: Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Then back to Washington, April through July 2026. We then left again, traveling to Idaho, Montana and into Canada to visit Banff, followed by North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maryland and Virginia. We are currently in North Carolina.

We have decided to give ourselves 3 years to travel the US and see all the states. Most of the states are not on our list of places we would live because of weather. So far we have considered Texas (although I think we are ruling it out because of heat). We loved the San Antonio and Port Aransas areas. Alabama, Mississippi and North Carolina are on our maybe list.

POLITICS, COVID & RIOTS

I have always thought of myself as a fiscal conservative. I have friends that are gay and I support Gay Marriage. Although I would never choose abortion, I understand there maybe there are medical reasons for it and I am not totally anti abortion. I feel like, for the most part, I am in the middle politically. Although, in the Seattle area, I would probably be labeled right wing.

My dad passed away in June 2020 of cancer, during COVID. As a family, myself and my adult children decided to stay away from him because we were afraid of infecting him with Covid. He decided to do chemotherapy and fight it even though he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. If he had caught Covid we thought that would be the end of him. Based on what doctors and politicians were saying, we thought we were doing what was best for him. If I could go back in time I would have been by his side.

Chemo did not work and he ended up hospitalized and dying by himself in a hospital. We were not allowed to visit. At the end, a nurse called and said two people could come and say goodbye. By the time my mom (his wife of over 50 years) and my brother made it the five miles to the hospital, my dad had passed. While we stayed away from my sick dad, Black Lives Matter riots were happening in the streets. The Chaz/Chop zone (“summer of love”) happened. Why was it OK to riot in the streets but not hold the hand of your dying loved one? Who decided only two people could be by his side on his deathbed? Why did the hospital have to wait until the last second (actually too late) to call? This really led to me questioning our government.

ANOTHER BUSINESS MAKING PLANS TO ESCAPE WASHINGTON STATE: