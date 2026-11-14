AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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I understand the sentiment. I really do. But hollowing out our state pop is not going to fix anything. Same with Oregon, and California. If good people exit that just leaves this gorgeous state to the Marxists. And in this case, leaving children and grandchildren behind. Being retired also means having time to commit towards change. This Marxist bullshit only ends when people stop running and start fighting.

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