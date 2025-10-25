ANOTHER USEFUL IDIOT: This woman attended the 10/18 “No Kings” protest. It is obvious from her sign that she doesn’t understand history.

Us “Get Real” pundits discuss the fizzle that was called “No Kings” rallies where protesters were screaming for assassinations of Trump, Miller, Homan, etc. I wonder if the FBI or Secret Service will be contacting these haters who do not believe that Americans are allowed to vote for Trump. Historian Steve explains the true history of kings and compares America’s presidents. The “No Kings” attendees are historically illiterate.

As always, the "Get Real" host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George's studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on October 23rd.

