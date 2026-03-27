AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann
1h

Here we go again. The weather warms up, and like clockwork, the professional outrage machine fires up. Same actors, same slogans, same chaos—just a new calendar year. If this turns into another Summer of Love sequel with looting, arson, and smashed storefronts, don’t act surprised. Americans remember 2020, and they’re not in the mood for a reboot. Every burned block, every excuse from politicians, every wink-and-nod to “mostly peaceful” destruction only hardens voters. If this escalates, it won’t help Democrats—it’ll bury them. Nothing drives a red wave like lawlessness in the streets. Keep it up.

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