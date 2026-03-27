About a year ago, I signed up for email notices from the Soros-funded “No Kings” scream fests because I wanted to keep an eye on the Useful Idiots in my small peninsula community, Long Beach Peninsula, Washington, at the mouth of the Columbia River. The Hate-Trump group which organizes these screaming fests, “Indivisible,”^ was founded just after Trump was elected in 2016 and before he was sworn in. More proof that it is the Democrats who can’t accept elections unless they win. Remember when Democrat Al Gore tried to sue his way into the presidency in 2000?

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SAME ELECTION DENIERS

Do not be deceived by the number of such events across the nation: It is the same people at each of these screaming sessions. A reporter on the East Coast was able to collect the cell phone pings from the various hate-Trump rallies and found that 80% of the cell phones had been at each protest across the New England states. These protests are not organic grassroots movements but are instead populated by "professional agitators" or "paid protesters." Moreover, each rally you see on the “No Kings” map only shows hosts: One person who has signed up to “host” a rally. In many communities, like the Long Beach Peninsula, that brings out 10-12 friends of the host.

The Long Beach Peninsula, a purple community,* does not have paid protesters or professional agitators, but we do have unpaid election deniers who attend virtually every anti-Trump event. Whether it was the “Women’s March” hate march just before Trump 47 was sworn in, the “Tesla Takedown” temper tantrums last March, the “Hand’s Off” our grift last April, or the “No Kings” delusion parade last June, a disproportionate number of participants were over age 60. Indeed, some were so frail that, unlike many Leftists, they do not appear threatening. The younger ones are the dangerous ones. I am personally acquainted with quite a few of these older fruitcakes. They have attended all or most of these hate marchs where they screamed, held up nonsensical signs and arrogantly claimed that Trump voters should not be allowed to vote.

Have you watched the very short video of a hysterical 74-year-old woman at last June’s “No Kings” protest/riot who proclaims she is “so scared” but cannot explain what she is afraid of? She is becoming the poster child for the success of the Democrats’ false narratives and fear mongering. And, many protesters are mentally ill, attracted to the attention they will receive by screaming in the streets.

“NO KINGS” ANNOUNCEMENT

Following is the verbiage that arrived in my email inbox:

“We have the power and are claiming it together. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.

What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever.

When our families are under attack and costs are pushing people to the brink, silence is not an option. We will defend ourselves and our communities against this administration’s unjust and cruel acts of violence.

On March 28th, rise up, take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings. We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it. Join us.”

NOTE: Do Democrats ever tell the truth? This “movement” did not begin in 2025 and it is not grassroot. It began in 2016 and was well-funded & professionally organized. They are complaining about “costs.” Where were they when Biden increased inflation to 22% forcing families to eat out of food banks ?

^Establishing “Indivisible:” The group was founded by former Democrat congressional aides who denied the 2016 election of Donald Trump. Their goal was to provide a “practical guide” for left-wing activists to influence their members of Congress. This eventually devolved into screaming in the streets. December 14, 2016: This election denial movement officially began when former Democrat congressional staffers Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg published the original Indivisible Guide. January 2017: Following the rapid viral success of the guide, the founders launched the Indivisible Project as a formal organization to support the thousands of local groups that had formed across the country to protest the 2016 election and to have an outlet for their Trump Derangement Syndrome. February 2017: The organization officially registered as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit.

*The Long Beach Peninsula is located in Pacific County which voted for Trump three times.