AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4d

Call it what it is: political cosplay with a logistics budget. When the same faces pop up at multiple rallies, when messaging is uniform down to the talking points, and when organizers treat participants like props, the illusion collapses. Real movements don’t need choreography—they erupt. This looks managed. And when there are credible questions about paid agitators or outside influence, it stops being harmless theater and starts raising national security concerns. Because a protest that isn’t authentic isn’t just weak—it’s manipulable. And if it’s manipulable, someone is pulling the strings. The only question is who—and why.

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Jer's avatar
Jer
3d

Passover may be the day the World Changes...bye-bye evil ones! Hello Peace and Prosperity! I am hopeful and Prayerful!

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