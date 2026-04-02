“The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them.” Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson.

Diane begins the “Get Real” podcast this week talking about the hate-filled white women who were screaming in the streets during the latest “No Kings” protest/riot. Portland, Oregon’s organizers selected seven protest sites across Portland^ (plus five other sites in Portland suburbs) and expected 40,000, but less than 30,000 showed up on March 28th. Yes, this is likely an exaggerated figure because Democrats and the media lie. Does this figure include the paid participants who were bussed to several protests? Does this include the professional agitators who flew in? Portland police declared an illegal assembly due to rioting at the ICE facility and made a number of arrests.

In the bigger metropolitan areas multiple buses transport the same paid protesters and professional agitators from “protest” to “protest” on the same day to make it look like there are more “protesters” than there really are. The times of the rallies are staggered to facilitate this ruse. Keep in mind, each site on the “No Kings” map means ONE person has signed up to host the rally. In smaller communities that usually means just a handful of the host’s friends show up.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was screaming into the microphone during the flagship “No Kings” event on Saturday. Following his advice, two people have already become cannon fodder in Minneapolis, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Had he attended a “No Kings” hate fest, Steve would have shown up with a sign that said “End Judicial Tyranny.” Judges are acting like kings. Steve is concerned that Supreme Court justices will cave to the Left, ignoring the fact that the intent of the 14th Amendment was to give the children of formers slaves citizenship. Following the Civil War, Democrats fought hard against giving black Americans full citizenship rights. It was passed almost exclusively with Republican votes.

Steve also expresses his disgust with the do-nothing, lazy Congressmen & Senators who went on vacation during the Democrats’ cancellation of funding for TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard and other national security agencies.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on March 30th. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney was vacationing in the historic town of Williamsburg, VA and joined via phone. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^Convention Center Plaza, 834 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard; Jill Spencer, Northeast Multnomah Street & Northeast 16th Avenue; Battleship Oregon Memorial, Southwest Naito Parkway; Adjacent to Lloyd Center, Northeast 16th Avenue & Northeast Multnomah Street; Northeast 28th Avenue & East Burnside Street; Southwest Capitol Highway & Southwest Sunset Boulevard; and César E. Chávez Boulevard & Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard