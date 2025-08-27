Foreign nationals at Darien Gap during the Biden Regime. NGOs and UN agencies were helping them money, maps & other assistance to help them sneak into America, using American taxpayers’ money.

The unspeakable evils perpetrated against migrants (and especially against migrant children) are occurring on such a horrendous scale due to the fact that vicious politicians have been funneling billions of our tax dollars into the coffers of hundreds of totally corrupt nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that pose as human rights advocates while actually engaging in human trafficking. Did those who were Biden’s handlers, making presidential decisions, get kick backs? Are they still getting kick backs? Kick backs are when NGOs receive OUR tax money and then they provide an illegal kick back to the bureaucrats who funneled the tax money to them. Perhaps the Biden Crime Family got kick backs, as well.

US HOUSE HEARINGS

A July 16, 2025 session of the House Committee on Homeland Security heard expert testimony (see print and video) on the vast taxpayer-funded NGO illegal migrant network. Deep State bureaucrats, under direction of the Biden Regime, funneled billions of taxpayer dollars to hundreds of NGOs and more than a dozen UN agencies. Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project and an advisory board member for the National Immigration Center for Enforcement, told the Committee:

“Simply put, under the Biden Administration’s open border policies, the government could only do so much to facilitate mass illegal migration, welcome the illegal aliens to the United States, and move them around the country. It needed help and open borders organizations jumped at the opportunity to fill the void. The Biden Administration repaid them by driving an estimated $6 billion to a conglomerate of 15 UN agencies and 230 NGOs, as recently calculated by the Center for Immigration Studies, to do this work for them.”

The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is the General Staff HQ for the immense “refugee” invasion forces that are specifically being directed to destabilize nations worldwide, and in particular the United States and Europe. Heading that subversive effort is Obama/Biden State Department apparatchik Amy Pope, UN’s IOM director general. While the prostitute “journalists” of the globalist regime media have refused to expose this colossal criminal enterprise, reporters for Muckraker and independent journalists such as Michael Yon and Todd Bensman have braved the dangers of the migrant routes throughout Mexico and Latin America to bring back video footage documenting the astounding scale of the treachery by the IOM, NGOs, and the Biden/Harris Regime to flood our nation with millions of unvetted “refugees” from every corner of the Earth.

For staggering visual proof of this perfidy, see here and here. And even though the Biden/Harris invasion tsunami has been greatly reduced since Trump 47 began, Michael Yon has warned that the invasion is not over.

Thank you to the John Birch Society for providing most of this information.