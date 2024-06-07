For over a year now, whenever Joe Biden is outside, he has an assigned “escort,” or two, or three, or four to keep an eye on him. Should he become lost, one of them jumps in to guide him. Should he fall, they rush over to pick him up. In recent months, Jill Biden has been seen more & more often performing this watchdog role.

Share

JILL RUSHED HOME TO HUNTER’S TRIAL

There is only one reason for Mrs. Biden to leave the Normandy celebrations to attend stepson Hunter’s felony trial: To intimidate the jury. She was more needed in France because 1) her very presence as First Lady shows that America honors our relationship with France, and 2) her role as escort is vital to maintain the delusion that Joe is not senile.

In France, she was seen guiding her confused husband who didn’t seem to know where he was, from the limo to French President & Mrs. Macron, who stood just a few steps in front of him. Earlier, when Joe faced the wrong way during a ceremony, she turned to face the wrong way so Joe’s confusion was not so obvious. What would happen to the Democrats’ plot to destroy America if he wandered off and fell over the Cliffs of Normandy? In Jill’s absence, Joe’s handlers found a short, elderly man in a hat to guide Joe around Pointe Du Hoc, during the long walk to the podium for another screaming teleprompter speech today. Team Biden did not reveal the identity of the man in a hat.

As soon as the trial adjourns, our tax dollars will be spent to rush Jill back to France to escort her husband from limo to door, from door to limo, et al. Media liars, political pundits, Biden campaign hacks can pretend all they want, America’s friends and foes alike are scratching their heads and asking WHAT, OH WHAT, IS WRONG WITH AMERICA’S VOTERS? They can see with their own eyes that America is weakening under the Biden Puppet Regime. President & Mrs. Macron certainly can.