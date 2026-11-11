AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Nice. Overseas duty is always a different experience for people. It depends on the when and the where. Overseas PCS stations can be very reward and fulfilling. Somtimes not so much. And it is often times determined on the when. Late fifties was probably a great sweet spot; In between Korea and Vietnam. That’s when my Father was in the Airforce. The tales he told! He’s lucky to have been discharged honorably. He was very fortunate the WW2 vets in his chain of command were bigger drunks than he was😂😂😂

Seriously, great story! Those are the types of memories that stay with military members forever. I never PCS’d to Germany. I ETS’d from 2nd ID in Korea instead. Swore into the Guard while still in Korea, two weeks later was standing in formation at The Dalles Oregon Armory. Back when it was 3/116 Cav C-Company. To all my fellow Veterans i salute you 🫡. HAPPY VETERANS DAY.

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