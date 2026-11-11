In honor of those who sacrifice to keep us free and those who continue to sacrifice, I am publishing an article written by a friend in honor of America’s 250th Anniversary.

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In 1958 I was in the Army stationed in Fulda,^ Germany. One day I was walking along a narrow street heading back to the barracks, when I saw a man and a woman looking out of a low window. They said hello, so I stopped to say hello. After a brief conversation they invited me in. I climbed in through the window. It was then I met Ernest & Margaret Hagen along with 5-year-old daughter Sylvia & their dog Dago.

We spent the rest of the day getting acquainted. Ernest had been a soldier in WW II. We had lunch & and some good German beer. I headed back to the barracks but was invited to come back anytime. That started a friendship that lasted the rest of my time in Germany and beyond. They had a VW that we traveled in often. No heater in that old car which made it very cold in the winter. While I rode in the back next to the engine which was warm, they froze in the front seat.

They spoke English which made communication easy as I knew very little German. They were teaching me some German at every visit. Ernest had a good sense of humor. One time in a restaurant a man asked Ernest what my rank was. He told him I was an officer. We all laughed at that.

We got together during the holidays in 1958 which I still remember. I bought Sylvia a pair of roller skates. Ernest played Silent Night on his violin on Christmas Eve.

I always think of him when I hear that song. He then brought out a small live Christmas tree lit with real candles, after which we sang Christmas carols together.

In 1959 we got together when we could, but not as often because I was busy with the Army. We spent Christmas together again. They gave me a photo album which I still have to this day. I have wonderful pictures of those times.

It was June 1960. Time to go home. I was standing on the platform, watching a steam engine puffing into the station when I turned, there they were to see me off. I was surprised because I had already said my goodbyes. I almost cried. I shook Ernest’s hand and gave Margaret a tight hug. I boarded the train, watching them through the windows as we pulled away.

I went home to Philly and we kept in touch through letters that eventually stopped as I got busy with work: First working for the Pennsylvania railroad, then the Philadelphia Police Department. After all these years I never forgot them. My German family. They are there in my album and in my memories.

Edward Konchar

SP4 14TH Armor Calvary US Army

June 1957-June 1960

American Airman In Muslim Country Diane L. Gruber · 8:05 AM In honor of those who sacrifice to keep us free and those who continue to sacrifice, I am publishing an article written this summer by Vito DeBellis who went to Lake Oswego High School, Lake Oswego, Oregon with my husband. Vito wrote it in honor of America’s 250th Anniversary. Read full story

^Fulda is a historic city located in central Germany, within the federal state of Hesse. It sits along the banks of the Fulda River, nestled between the Rhön and Vogelsberg mountains. It lies in eastern Hesse, roughly northeast of Frankfurt. During the Cold War, when Edward was stationed there, its surrounding lowland corridor, known as the Fulda Gap, was considered a critical strategic defense sector, which is why it hosted a significant US military presence (such as the US Army units stationed there in the 1950s).