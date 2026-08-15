AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The answer here is adulthood. Christians need to stop acting like voting is beneath them, pointless, or somehow less spiritual than losing every public fight. The left understands power. Islamists understand power. Ethnic blocs understand power. NGOs understand power. Bureaucrats understand power. Too many Christians understand only complaint. If you believe America should remain constitutional, Christian-influenced, ordered, lawful, and free, then act like citizenship is a duty. Vote. Organize. Watch elections. Run candidates. Demand assimilation. Defend borders. Stop rewarding politicians who import hostile ideologies and then call your objections bigotry.

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JPC's avatar
JPC
20m

Yes! Fauci is Guilty ... BUT, he was under the direction of the Disgusting administration headed by the even more Disgusting, Sleepy joe biden (or jill if you want to be really honest)!!!!!!!!! Look at the names associated with that administration and tell me ONE who was NOT a Crook! Now make a list of them who are UN-AMERICAN!! You'll have a list of the former that doesn't even need a pen or paper and the latter needing a whole notebook, of quite some size ... The years, 2008-2016 and 2020-2024, were by far the WORST IN AMERICAN HISTORY!! And yes, that includes the WW years and the depression years ...

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