The“Get Real” pundits start this week’s discussion with George explaining how the Koran does not allow Muslims to immigrate to other Muslim countries. They are required to immigrate to non-Muslim countries and take over. This is called Jihad. The great majority of Muslims vote. Only a minority of Christians vote.

Diane is perplexed by the fact that, apparently, the tens of thousands of Americans who lost loved ones via Covid have not formed organizations to fight for prosecution of those who created an artificial virus which was so dangerous. Anthony Fauci would be Defendant No. One. Also, what about all those who were killed or injured by the faux Covid vaccine? Why isn’t there an organization fighting for their rights?

Diane’s talks about the change in immigrants from decades ago. Recent “immigrants” come here to suck off of what Americans built, NOT to build anything themselves. Until recently, virtually all legal immigrants wanted to assimilate into American culture.

Steve talks about a survey researching why Christians have a low rate of voting. According to the responses, one of the reason revolves around the fact that our elections are being manipulated.

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The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on August 12th. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney joined via phone due to having a cold. This retired Oregon attorney also joined via phone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.