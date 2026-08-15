Muslims Vote, Christians Don't: The Islamic Takeover Of America
The“Get Real” pundits start this week’s discussion with George explaining how the Koran does not allow Muslims to immigrate to other Muslim countries. They are required to immigrate to non-Muslim countries and take over. This is called Jihad. The great majority of Muslims vote. Only a minority of Christians vote.
Diane is perplexed by the fact that, apparently, the tens of thousands of Americans who lost loved ones via Covid have not formed organizations to fight for prosecution of those who created an artificial virus which was so dangerous. Anthony Fauci would be Defendant No. One. Also, what about all those who were killed or injured by the faux Covid vaccine? Why isn’t there an organization fighting for their rights?
Diane’s talks about the change in immigrants from decades ago. Recent “immigrants” come here to suck off of what Americans built, NOT to build anything themselves. Until recently, virtually all legal immigrants wanted to assimilate into American culture.
Steve talks about a survey researching why Christians have a low rate of voting. According to the responses, one of the reason revolves around the fact that our elections are being manipulated.
Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.
The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on August 12th. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney joined via phone due to having a cold. This retired Oregon attorney also joined via phone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.
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The answer here is adulthood. Christians need to stop acting like voting is beneath them, pointless, or somehow less spiritual than losing every public fight. The left understands power. Islamists understand power. Ethnic blocs understand power. NGOs understand power. Bureaucrats understand power. Too many Christians understand only complaint. If you believe America should remain constitutional, Christian-influenced, ordered, lawful, and free, then act like citizenship is a duty. Vote. Organize. Watch elections. Run candidates. Demand assimilation. Defend borders. Stop rewarding politicians who import hostile ideologies and then call your objections bigotry.
Yes! Fauci is Guilty ... BUT, he was under the direction of the Disgusting administration headed by the even more Disgusting, Sleepy joe biden (or jill if you want to be really honest)!!!!!!!!! Look at the names associated with that administration and tell me ONE who was NOT a Crook! Now make a list of them who are UN-AMERICAN!! You'll have a list of the former that doesn't even need a pen or paper and the latter needing a whole notebook, of quite some size ... The years, 2008-2016 and 2020-2024, were by far the WORST IN AMERICAN HISTORY!! And yes, that includes the WW years and the depression years ...