George starts this week’s “Get Real” podcast discussing how Muslims within Europe and America are an invasive “species” much like an insect, plant or animal that has been taken out of its natural habitat and transplanted into a different environment where it takes over and kills the animals, plants or insects which have lived there for a long time. The Democrat Party has partnered with Islamists to destroy our constitutional republic. SEE ARTICLES LINKED BELOW Remember, 95% of adult Muslims vote in every election because their goal is to take over the United States of America! There is NO OTHER demographic who votes in such high numbers. Sixty percent of Christians vote, for example.

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Diane details Democrats’ active plans to create a second civil war. They have already enlisted all or most of the Democrat governors and Democrat mayors of major cities. For decades, the Left has been pushing our nation through the first seven steps in their nine-step plan to destroy our constitutional republic. If they take the House and Senate next week they will implement an insurrection.

Their militia has been prepped and readied. Antifa and other domestic terrorist groups have been practicing in Blue Cities for about 20 years now. Step #8 will be the takeover of the House and Senate. They will then unleash their domestic terrorists. The 9th step is the point of no return when police, military or other federal agencies have split, with some of them joining the Left and others staying loyal.

Constitutional Scholar Steve continues his reasoning for a new & approved 22nd Amendment which would impose term limits on politicians (not just the presidency as it does now), their staffs and all federal employees including judges. The federal government has been operating outside of its constitutional boundaries for generations which has allowed it to grow into the giant that dictates and controls much of our everyday lives today. He explains how We The People can reduce the size of the Deep State by convening a constitutional convention.

Diane is asking readers and listeners to submit their tales of “Living Behind Enemy Lines” as Christians/Conservatives/Republicans/Trump Supporters in Blue States to DianeLGruber@Gmail.com. You can remain anonymous.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on October 28th. This retired Oregon attorney joined via phone, from our mountain cabin the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.