Two Muslim terrorists, trained to hate non-Muslims, have been arrested on multiple charges related to weapons of mass destruction and the threat of terrorism after a federal investigation led to the evacuation of multiple homes in the area on Friday. Adeeb Nasir, age 58, and Adil Justice Ahme Nasir, age 31, were arrested after the discovery of an explosive located underneath a FOX news media vehicle in Salt Lake City.

During a search of their residence, authorities uncovered several hoax weapons of mass destruction, illegal drugs and two firearms, which Nasirs weren't permitted to own as restricted persons with known narcotics use. During questioning, the suspects asserted that the weapons found in their house were real, prompting a speedy evacuation of the neighbourhood, while law enforcement authorities on site worked to properly dispose of the devices. However, later, the items were determined to be fake.

HOPING TO KILL FOX NEWS REPORTERS?

On Sept. 12th, members of the Salt Lake City Police Bomb Squad and Unified Fire Authority Arson/Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious device located in Salt Lake City. The device, an incendiary device, had reportedly been placed underneath FOX News vehicle parked next to an occupied building. The device had reportedly been lit but failed to function as designed, police said. Authorities confirmed that it was determined the incendiary device was real.

No details on what or who the target was, but based on pictures of the terrorists’ house, they really hated Trump. Including a flag reading ‘Is He Dead Yet’.

Due to the nature of the device and its placement, this incident constituted a significant threat to public safety, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assumed jurisdiction over the investigation. They determined that two suspects, the Nasirs, to be associated with the incident and tracked them to a residence in Magna, located on the 2700 South block of 8500 West, where they resided.

They was arrested in Salt Lake County on Sunday on two counts of weapon of mass destruction, a first-degree felony; attempted aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; four counts of explosive/chemical/incendiary and possessing parts, second and third-degree felonies; two counts of threat of terrorism; and use of weapon/hoax mass destruction, a second-degree felony.

The Quran Says: “They Fight For The Sake Of Allah. They Kill And They Get Killed.” These two terrorists won’t “get killed” but they will spend decades in prison.