AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
3h

No national emergency related to migration concerns? The national emergency is because of who’s in charge: Socialists, Islamists and Globalists. https://foreignlocal.substack.com/p/defending-nato-abandoning-spain

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
1h

Is the Muslim invasion or the communist invasion of the world the worst?

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