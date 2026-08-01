Sixty thousand Moroccan Muslim men of military age have invaded Spain by storming the border fence that separates Ceuta, a Spanish outpost in North Africa, from Morocco. Among the horde were over 1600 newly released prison inmates. The Spanish Regime said it could not declare an emergency just because of “migration.” Whether the regime will do anything to repel an invasion of the mainland is unclear. On April 14th, Spain’s Council of Ministers approved a proposal to legalize 500,000 to 1,000,000 illegal aliens in the country, virtually all Muslims. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. Likely this week’s invasion was inspired by legalizing previous invaders.

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CRIMINALS PARDONED

The invasion coincides with King Mohammed VI’s pardon of 1,788 criminals yesterday to commemorate Throne Day, a public holiday that recalls Mohammed V’s accession to the throne in 1927. Morocco’s Ministry of Justice said that “among the beneficiaries, 1,679 are inmates,” Middle East Online reported:

Juan Jesús Vivas, the head of Ceuta’s regional government, called for the national government to declare a national emergency on grounds of national security, asking for more police and for the army to be deployed on the border. Vivas said the additional police and soldiers would be necessary “to guarantee the inviolability of the frontier and citizen safety.”

How many of those criminals are in the invasion force is unknown; however, Vivas warned on Wednesday that migrant reception centers were overwhelmed with hundreds of people sleeping on the streets after more than 1,500 migrants entered the territory in the past week. But thousands more crossed overnight and Thursday. Some 3,000 “migrants” have invaded Ceuta since July 15th.

DON’T CALL 911

Video of the invasion posted to X showed the “migrants” streaming into Ceuta and swarming across its hills like a voracious colony of angry, marauding army ants. Ceuta’s coast is on the Alboran Sea, the westernmost waters of the Mediterranean, about 18 miles across the Strait of Gibraltar from mainland Spain.

Authorities in Madrid aren’t concerned, apparently. No need to call 911. A Muslim invasion is nothing much to worry about. “Spain’s interior ministry said it would guarantee the safety of citizens and the integrity of the nation’s border, but that the government could not declare a national emergency over migration concerns,” The Associated Press reported.

But “migration” doesn’t describe what’s happening there, as AP’s report confirms:

“The situation is absolute chaos,” said Rachid Sbihi, head of the association that represents Spain’s Civil Guard officers in Ceuta, who police the border. “It’s not possible to give precise numbers, but there are thousands of migrants crossing,” he said, adding that the border had “totally collapsed.”

The invasion began Thursday by sea. Many of the Islamic invaders attempted to swim to the Spanish enclave. AP also reported that Spain and Morocco are “closely cooperating” to stem the rush to the border, noting that “Moroccan police are stopping ‘numerous people’” attempting to enter the Spanish colony.

FINALLY, SPAIN DECIDED TO DEPLOY MILITARY

Spain has finally decided to deploy its military to restore order at its border with Morocco in Ceuta after thousands of migrants streamed into the tiny Spanish territory, with at least 57 dying in the attempt. The announcement came after local authorities in Ceuta begged the central government in Madrid for reinforcements to manage a border crisis that boiled over Thursday with large crowds of people breaching the border fence.

Spain’s government said it would send the Armed Forces to help the Civil Guard “maintain security in the city of Ceuta.” It also announced that Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez would join Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska in a visit to Ceuta on Friday.

“The scenes of people streaming across the frontier recall the border crisis of May 2021 when more than 8,000 foreign nationals poured into Ceuta in just two days,” the wire service said.

MUSLIMS INVADE ITALY, TOO

The scene is also reminiscent of what has befallen the hapless Italians who lived on the isle of Lampedusa, another target for “migrant” invasion by “non-governmental organizations,” which just happen to be funded by governments, meaning European taxpayers.

The siege of Ceuta, a Spanish possession since 1688 when Portugal’s King Afonso VI ceded it to Spain’s King Carlos II, reprises the invasion of Italy’s Lampedusa, once a Mediterranean tourist spot, but now a stop for invading “migrants” on their way to colonize Europe.

That Camp of the Saints invasion from Tunisia began about 15 years ago, as The New American reported. Africans quickly overwhelmed the tiny isle about 127 miles southwest of Sicily in the Mediterranean Sea, and soon outnumbered residents. Some 9,000 Libyans had invaded by June 2011. By that September, the Tunisians were setting fires and otherwise trashing the island, battling Italian cops.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says 14,388 “migrants” have besieged Italy this year alone, with 56 percent landing on Lampedusa. The“migrant” invaders are coming from as far as Bangladesh: “Since January, Libya has remained the main country of departure, accounting for 83% of migrant landings in Italy. Algeria and Tunisia together accounted for a further 8%.”

The UNHCR said that, between January and June 2026, invaders from Bangladesh made up 30% of arrivals, followed by Somalia at 11% and Sudan at 10%. The agency also reported that unaccompanied minors represented 19% of all sea arrivals during the first half of the year. Non-governmental organizations who funded and promoted this invasion rescued 22% of these invaders arriving by sea, according to the UNHCR.

Thank you to The New American for this news story. Yours truly slightly edited it.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber