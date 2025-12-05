Four years ago the US Attorney for Minnesota called Minnesota the “biggest fraud state in the nation.” The first arrests of Somalis, Ethiopians & the ringleader, a white woman, for stealing $250,000,000 under the “Feeding The Future” fraud scheme were made in January 2022. Prior to choosing her running mate last year, Kamala Harris’s campaign team knew that Governor Tim Walz not only enabled fraud in his state, but covered for it by accusing investigators & prosecutors of being “racists” & “Islamophobes” and demoting state employee whistleblowers.

We “Get Real” pundits discuss the three massive fraud schemes wherein Minnesota’s Somali community, with the aid of Democrats, stole over $1 billion federal tax dollars. Professor Putney teaches us how & why the Founding Fathers did not want federal judges to oversee a president’s executive actions. This, and street riots & protests, are the two main Democrat schemes to thwart Trump 47’s agenda. Americans who believe

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

As always, the “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on December 3rd. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

