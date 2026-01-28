Alex Pretti was mentally ill.

Alex Pretti’s father, Michael Pretti, speaking to reporters from his home in Wisconsin, described how Alex, age 37, had quietly left his position at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center several months ago, a move that surprised his family and colleagues.

“He seemed to have joined some kind of group,” Michael Pretti told reporters, his voice heavy with grief and concern. “We warned him two weeks ago—protest if you want, but don’t engage, don’t do anything stupid. He said he understood.” The father emphasized that Alex’s recent behavior had shifted in ways that worried them. “He was pulling away from his routine, talking more about ‘standing up’ and ‘making a difference’ in ways that felt different. We thought it was just stress, but now… we don’t know.”

What investigators uncovered after securing Alex’s phone has only deepened the mystery and raised serious questions about how far he had become entangled in organized protest/riot activities that repeatedly put civilians in direct confrontation with federal agents.

FROM NURSE TO DOMESTIC TERRORIST

Sources close to the investigation confirm that Pretti resigned from his VA position in mid-2025, citing personal reasons that were never fully explained to coworkers. Friends from his hiking and outdoor circles noted he had more free time, which he increasingly devoted to attending riots and demonstrations. “He stopped talking about patients and started posting about federal overreach,” one acquaintance shared. “It was like a switch flipped.”

Michael Pretti recounted conversations where Alex expressed growing frustration with immigration enforcement policies under the Trump Administration. “He felt the country was heading in a bad direction,” the father said. “We told him to stay safe, to observe from afar if he had to get involved. He promised he would.”

According to law enforcement briefings leaked to select outlets, Pretti’s cell phone information reveals active participation in coordinated anti-ICE agitator networks rather than casual involvement.

Messages recovered from encrypted apps, including Signal groups tied to “rapid response” anti-ICE efforts, show Pretti communicating with organizers about monitoring federal agent movements, sharing locations of enforcement operations, and planning to mobilize crowds to obstruct arrests. One thread reportedly discussed “direct engagement” tactics to “protect communities” during raids, with Pretti volunteering to film and intervene if needed.

Investigators noted patterns echoing earlier incidents, such as the January 7th shooting of Renee Nicole Good, where rioters similarly confronted agents in high-risk settings. Pretti had attended vigils and marches following Good’s death, and messages suggest he viewed himself as part of a broader resistance movement. The communications reveal a level of organization that placed him and others in dangerous proximity to armed federal personnel.

DHS officials have pointed to these findings as context for the agents’ split-second decisions on January 24th. In the released 17-second body-worn camera footage, Pretti is seen approaching agents while filming, resisting dispersal, and making a hand movement toward his waist, where he carried a concealed firearm, during the struggle. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino reiterated that such encounters are “preventable” when individuals heed warnings and avoid direct confrontation.

SOMETHING PULLED ALEX IN DEEPER

Michael Pretti’s interview underscores a family torn between love for their son and horror at how events unfolded. “We warned him,” he repeated. “He said he understood, but something pulled him in deeper. Whatever group he was part of, it changed him. We just want the full truth now—for Alex, for us, for everyone.”

This comes amid mounting scrutiny of the protest/riot ecosystem in Minneapolis. Independent journalists like Cam Higby have infiltrated Signal networks, exposing how they coordinate doxxing of agents, crowd mobilization to surround hotels and operation sites, and tactics designed to overwhelm enforcement efforts. Pretti’s phone data links him to at least one such group, raising questions about whether his “unusual behavior” stemmed from immersion in these circles.