UPDATE: Just as this article was going to press, I learned that the King County (Seattle) District Attorney in the Sanctuary State of Washington released this killer on $100,000 bond. Where did he get the money? In so doing, they violated federal law by ignoring an ICE detainer. Did they take his CDL so he can’t get another driving gig? Did they take his Indian passport so he can’t flee to his homeland to avoid prison time for vehicular homicide? Time for Secretary Duffy to cut off funds to Washington State.

A semi-truck driver from India was arrested in Washington State for killing a 29-year-old Bonney Lake man in a crash on Thursday. This is the third time in less than 18 months that illegal aliens from India (Biden’s “newcomers”), driving big rigs could not bother to stop before ramming into lines of stopped vehicles. One occurred near Bakersfield, California in June 2024 severely injuring a 5-year-old and one occurred near Ontario, California in October 2025, killing three. Now, we have a Chinese national, while watching a video on his cell phone, plowing his motorcoach into a line of stopped cars. As expected, these four jackasses were not hurt because their huge rigs protected them.

The US Department of Transportation found that California issued at least 17,000 CDLs to “dangerous foreign drivers.” Washington State, New York and Pennsylvania have also issued CDLs to illegal aliens. How many Americans have to die so Democrats can give away our jobs to dangerous foreigners?

WASHINGTON: INDIAN NATIONAL KILLS ONE

The Biden Regime caught Kamalpreet Singh at the Arizona border and released him into our country December 24, 2023. Singh struck the rear of the blue 2010 Mazda 3 sedan that had stopped behind a white 2016 Peterbilt truck during last Thursday’s rush hour. He now faces charges of vehicular homicide after his Freightliner crashed into the back of the vehicle on State Route 167 in King County, Washington (near Auburn, south of Seattle), crushing it between the Peterbilt and killing 29-year-old Robert B. Pearson. The Freightliner overrode the back of the Mazda and pushed it under the rear of the Peterbilt, the police report states. The engine compartment of the Mazda, which was driven by Pearson, caught fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished.

Singh and the Peterbilt driver were not injured. The Washington State Patrol said drugs and alcohol were not involved, nor was the weather a factor. The cause of the collision remains under investigation although it is obvious that the driver was blind or stupid or arrogant for failing to stop before he plowed into the stopped car causing a chain reaction wreck. Authorities have not released information about which state illegally issued this foreigner a commercial drivers license.

ICE has placed a detainer on Singh with local law enforcement in King County, Washington, although it is unclear whether this sanctuary state will honor it. Singh is not believed to have any relation to two other Indian illegal immigrant truck drivers with the same last name, Jashanpreet Singh in California and Harjinder Singh in Florida, who are facing charges in separate, needless crashes while driving with illegal Commercial Drivers Licenses.

TENNESSEE: CHINESE NATIONAL KILLS ONE

A non-English speaking Chinese national, blamed for a fatal highway pileup in Tennessee last week, was watching a video on his cell phone when he slaughtered one and injured twelve. What the hell?

According to the accident report, the wreck happened on December 9th when a semi was rear-ended by the large tour bus, which was then hit by another semi. The tour bus, driven by the Democrats’ guest veered into another lane, while the semi trucks drove onto the right shoulder. Kerry Smith, the 31-year-old driver of the second semi, was fatally injured. The driver of a sedan, which was traveling behind the vehicles and collided with the tour bus, was injured.

Are all foreign nationals blind? Do they not understand that the laws of physics doesn’t allow them to plow through stopped cars & big rigs and just keep on going? This is the FOURTH such wreck by an illegal in just the last 18 months, according to this writer’s research.

The Chinese national has a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license (CDL) issued by New York State. Federal transportation officials are investigating how he was cleared to drive when he cannot read road signs:

“A Chinese national driving a motorcoach slammed into a vehicle in Tennessee, killing an individual and causing a major traffic jam this week,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote in a post on social media. “And to make matters worse: this driver had a non-domiciled CDL from NY and couldn’t speak English!”

Huang Yisong, 54, was behind the wheel ofthe tour bus early Tuesday morning and watching a video on his phone when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer, causing a chain-reaction crash that killed a 31-year-old truck driver and injured a dozen others.

“It’s outrageous,” a spokesperson for the US Department of Transportation told The Post. “This is exactly why President Trump and [Transportation] Secretary [Sean] Duffy have fought so hard to ensure every truck driver can read our road signs and speak English. Our team is already investigating New York’s opaque licensing practices that enable dangerous, foreign drivers to kill innocent Americans,” the rep said.

Yisong and the driver of a Jetta suffered minor injuries, the outlet said. Yisong was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officials said he failed an English proficiency test when questioned by police. “This individual presented New York State DMV with valid federal work authorization, including a Social Security Card, prior to receiving a CDL” said a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Say what? He could not speak nor read English!!!!! How in the world did he pass both the written and big rig driving tests? Did New York even bother to administer the tests? Do Biden’s illegals get an automatic pass? Social Security card? He was here illegally!

^Borko Stankovic, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Serbia & Montenegro driving with a suspended Illinois CDL, killed one man in Indiana in October. Indian national Rajinder Kumar, 32, was arrested after he jackknifed his semi-truck and collided with a vehicle on November 24th, killing William Carter and his bride, Jennifer Lower in Oregon in November.